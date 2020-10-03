U.S. Senate floor activity rescheduled, but Supreme Court nominee hearing to continue- McConnell

U.S. Senate floor activity rescheduled, but Supreme Court nominee hearing to continue- McConnellReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-10-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 22:19 IST
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Saturday that all Senate floor activity would be rescheduled until after October 19, but committee work, like the confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, would continue.
"Previously-scheduled floor activity will be rescheduled until after October 19th... The important work of the Senate's committees can and will continue as each committee sees fit," McConnell said in a statement.
A number of Republican Senators have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days.
- READ MORE ON:
- Amy Coney Barrett
- Republican
- Mitch McConnell
- Donald Trump
ALSO READ
FACTBOX: Notable opinions of U.S. Supreme Court contender Amy Coney Barrett
Trump mulling Appeals Court judges Barbara Lagoa, Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court - source
Trump to nominate Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court in White House ceremony
FACTBOX-What are the steps to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court?
INSTANT VIEW-Reaction to Trump plan to pick Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court