COVID-19 positive BJD leader Pradeep Maharathy put on ventilator support
Senior BJD leader and Pipili MLA Pradeep Maharathy, who had tested positive for COVID-19, was put on ventilator support after his health condition deteriorated, the ruling party in Odisha said on Saturday. Maharathy, also a former minister, tested positive on September 14.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has spoken to his family members and prayed for the lawmaker's speedy recovery, a BJD statement said. Maharathy is among the 51 lawmakers of the state to have contracted the virus.
Meanwhile, Patnaik also congratulated Shehnaz Begum, a nonagenarian from Sambalpur, on recovering from COVID-19. "Her victory over the deadly disease symbolises Odisha's resilience in the face of adversity," he added.
