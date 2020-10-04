Bihar Assembly polls: Fadnavis, Sushil Modi meet JDU leaders
BJP's Bihar election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis and other party leaders including State Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi and Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Saturday held a meeting with Janata Dal (United) leaders here.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 04-10-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 10:32 IST
BJP's Bihar election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis and other party leaders including State Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi and Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Saturday held a meeting with Janata Dal (United) leaders here. BJP and JDU have not announced the seat-sharing agreement for the Bihar Assembly polls yet.
On October 2, Fadnavis attended a meeting of top BJP at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence in New Delhi over the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance's situation for Bihar Assembly polls. Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)
