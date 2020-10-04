Newly-appointed BJP General Secretary CT Ravi resigns from Karnataka Cabinet
Karnataka Cabinet Minister CT Ravi on Sunday tendered his resignation to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, from the post of State's Culture and Tourism Minister.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-10-2020 10:35 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 10:35 IST
Karnataka Cabinet Minister CT Ravi on Sunday tendered his resignation to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, from the post of State's Culture and Tourism Minister. Ravi's resignation comes as he was appointed as the National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently.
He will visit Delhi tomorrow. BJP chief JP Nadda had recently announced a new list of office-bearers of the party.
Ravi had made an appearance in the list, while many tall political leaders including Ram Madhav, Anil Jain, Saroj Pandey, among others were found missing after the rejig. (ANI)
