Karnataka Minister C T Ravi quits cabinet days after being appointed BJP general secy

Karnataka Minister for Kannada, Culture and Tourism C T Ravi has resigned from the cabinet, sources close to him said on Sunday. Ravi's resignation comes in the backdrop of him being appointed BJP national general secretary on September 26.

The sources said the Minister submitted his resignation to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday. The development was not unexpected in view of his appointment to the party post and Ravi had on Thursday said he has kept his resignation letter ready.