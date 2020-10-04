Left Menu
DMK to take out candle light march seeking justice for Hathras victim

The DMK Women's Wing led by its chief Kanimozhi will take out a candle light march towards the Raj Bhavan here on Monday seeking justice for the 19-year-old Hathras woman who died after being assaulted and allegedly gang-raped in UP, the party said on Sunday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-10-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 13:52 IST
The DMK Women's Wing led by its chief Kanimozhi will take out a candle light march towards the Raj Bhavan here on Monday seeking justice for the 19-year-old Hathras woman who died after being assaulted and allegedly gang-raped in UP, the party said on Sunday. DMK President M K Stalin alleged that the safety of minorities, woman and the members of SC/ST community in Uttar Pradesh was "generally a question mark." "The media is also feeling a lack of safety. The Centre has a duty to address this and ensure the safety of all," Stalin said in a statement here.

"The DMK Women's Wing has proposed to take out a march to the Raj Bhavan insisting on this," he said, adding, Kanimozhi, Lok Sabha MP, will lead the protest. The women party workers will gather to take out the candle light march seeking justice for the killing of the Hathras Dalit woman, he added.

Lashing out at the UP police for earlier stopping Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from proceeding to Hathras and the former party president falling down in the melee, Stalin demanded that the "UP government correct its mistakes and ensure justice for the woman." It should also "publicly apologise to Rahul Gandhi and the Centre should issue directions to the UP government on this matter," Stalin added. Monday's protest will also press this demand, he said.

