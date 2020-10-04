H Kusuma, former IAS officer's widow, joins Congress in Karnataka

H Kusuma, widow of late IAS officer DK Ravi joined the Congress party in Bengaluru on Sunday. Kusuma joined the party in the presence of the president, Karnataka Congress, DK Shivakumar at an event held in the party office in Bengaluru.

IAS officer DK Ravi had allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Koramangala in 2015. Kusuma is likely to contest as the party's candidate from the Rajarajeshwari Nagara assembly by-polls. (ANI)