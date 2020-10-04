Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mukesh Sahni-led VIP to contest all 243 seats in Bihar

Popularly known by the sobriquet "Son of Mallah", Sahni had on Saturday quit the Grand Alliance soon after the seat sharing deal was announced by RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav who did not announce the number of seats that the VIP would contest under the alliance. The VIP chief had termed it as "betrayal" and said that it was an act of "stabbing in the back".

PTI | Patna | Updated: 04-10-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 16:51 IST
Mukesh Sahni-led VIP to contest all 243 seats in Bihar

A day after exiting from opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar, former Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahni-led Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) on Sunday announced that his party will contest all 243 assembly seats in the state. The VIP chief claimed that his party will win assembly seats in good numbers and his support will be crucial for government formation as the party has 25,000-30,000 votes in each constituency.

"Given the multi-cornered fight, whoever fetches 35,000-40,000 votes will emerge victorious. "I will be releasing a list of 71 candidates for the first phase of polls by 11 am on Monday, if talks with other other parties do not yield fruitful results for formation of a strong alliance to provide a better alternative to people," Sahni said.

Mentioning that he has kept his partys doors open for formation of a bigger alliance in next 24 hours, Sahni said that he is in talks with RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha, Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) chief Pappu Yadav and other leaders. The VIP leader said, this time, he would go in for alliance politics on his terms and conditions.

However, the VIP may not put up candidates in those constituencies where extremely backward class (EBC) nominees will be fighting on "ruling partys (NDA's) tickets", he said. Popularly known by the sobriquet "Son of Mallah", Sahni had on Saturday quit the Grand Alliance soon after the seat sharing deal was announced by RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav who did not announce the number of seats that the VIP would contest under the alliance.

The VIP chief had termed it as "betrayal" and said that it was an act of "stabbing in the back". Sahni said that Tejashwi Yadav had betrayed the VIP even during 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The VIP, which claims support among fishermen community, had been a coalition partner of the Grand alliance since last year's Lok Sabha polls. "We were again ditched after being promised 25 seats and the deputy chief minister's post, if the Grand alliance emerged victorious," he said.

At a press conference here, Tejashwi Yadav had announced the number of seats assigned to the Congress, the CPI(ML), the CPI(M) and the CPI and disclosed that the RJD would get the lion's share of 144 seats. The Congress was given 70 seats, the CPI(ML) 19, followed by CPI (six) and four seats to the CPI(M).

It was said that Lalu Prasad's party would be accommodating JMM, its ally in adjoining Jharkhand, and VIP from its own quota of constituencies. "Despite making a promise, Tejashwi Yadav took U-turn yesterday during the seat sharing announcement where the RJD leader not only announced the number of seats that the alliance constituents will be contesting but also gave the names of seats that Congress or Left parties will contest.

"It is a betrayal to the Nishad community to which I belong to and EBCs, Dalits should give him (Tejashwi) a befitting reply," Sahni said. Noting that that he would not be able to carry along political activities with Tejashwi Yadav in future, the disgruntled VIP chief said, he can think of aligning with the RJD if its leadership is given to Tej Pratap Yadav "who is a nice person".

Tejashi Yadav should seek an "apology" for the mistake that he did, Sahni said. Voting for 243 assembly constituencies in the state will be held in three phases -- October 28 (71 seats), November 3 (94 seats) and November 7 (78 seats). The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Kings XI Punjab win toss, elect to bat first against CSK

Kings XI Punjab KXIP have won the toss and elected to bat first against Chennai Super Kings CSK here at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. KXIP captain KL Rahul made three changes to their squad as Karun Nair, K Gowtham, Jimmy Neesham a...

Athletics-First crack appears in Kipchoge's armour of invincibility

When race commentator Steve Cram announced this is not normal midway through Sundays London Marathon it was something of an understatement as Eliud Kipchoge, the most dominant performer the distance has ever seen, was finally looking mortal...

KXIP win toss, opt to bat against CSK

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat in their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings here on Sunday. Kings XI Punjab made three changes to their playing XI. They have left out Karun Nair, Krishna...

Azerbaijan's No 2 city targeted in fighting with Armenia

The fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces continued on Sunday over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, with Azerbaijans second-largest city coming under attack. Azerbaijani officials said Sunday that Armenian forces att...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020