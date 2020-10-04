Wife of late IAS officer joins Congress

H Kusuma, wife of late IAS officer D K Ravi, joined the Congress on Sunday. She and her father, who was with the JD(S), were formally inducted into the party by Congress state chief D K Shivakumar.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former deputy chief minister Dr G Parameshwara were present on the occasion, party sources said. Kusuma's entry into the party comes amid speculations that Congress would field her from Rajarajeshwari Nagar (R R Nagar) in the city, which goes for the bypolls on November 3.

The R R Nagar seat fell vacant following the disqualification of N Munirathna, who was then the party legislator, under the anti-defection law. He is now with the BJP and is looking for a ticket from the saffron party for the bypolls.

R R Nagar, along with Sira assembly constituency in Tumakuru, will go for the bypolls on November 3. Shivakumar told reporters that the list of probable candidates would be sent to the high command, which would take the final call.

He urged party workers to work hard to ensure the victory of the party in the election. Kusuma's father Hanumantharayappa had contested from R R Nagar on a JD(S) ticket earlier and had lost.

The BJP has not yet announced its candidates, but would most likely field Munirathna from R R Nagar..