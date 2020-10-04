Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh minister terms rape of minor 'small' incident, BJP demands his removal

Chhattisgarh minister and Congress leader Shivkumar Dahariya has termed the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl in the state's Balrampur district as a "small" incident while talking about the Hathras case.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 04-10-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 20:07 IST
Chhattisgarh minister terms rape of minor 'small' incident, BJP demands his removal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh minister and Congress leader Shivkumar Dahariya has termed the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl in the state's Balrampur district as a "small" incident while talking about the Hathras case. After the BJP criticised Dahariya and the Congress for the comments, the minister said that his remarks were "misconstrued".

"(Former Chhattisgarh chief minister) Raman Singh is unaware that the big (rape) incident has occurred in Balrampur of Uttar Pradesh and not in Balrampur of Chhattisgarh," he said. "The incident happened here is different from that of Uttar Pradesh. Such a tragic incident occurred in Hathras but why Raman Singh did not tweet about it? Why did he keep mum? He should answer whether what happened in Hathras was good. And when any small incident happens in Balrampur in Chhattisgarh, he (Singh) is not doing anything else except criticising the state government," the urban administration minister told reporters on Saturday.

He was responding to a query on tweets posted by Raman Singh on the recent incident of rape in Balrampur. However, he later clarified that his remarks were misconstrued and he did not call the Balrampur rape a small incident.

"My remarks on big and small incidents were wrongly presented. I was actually referring to a sequence of incidents happening after the Hathras gang-rape. In Hathras incident, the Uttar Pradesh government did not provide proper treatment to the victim. The way attempts were made to hush up evidence in Hathras and the way the victim was cremated at night is inhuman and barbaric. Contrary to that, police in Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) immediately arrested the accused and the state government took a swift action," he said. "(Incidents of) rapes and atrocities, wherever they take place, are inhuman and they could not be tolerated. I never called rape incidents as small incidents," he said in a video released on Saturday night.

The opposition BJP has slammed the minister saying his comments showed the "distorted mindset" of the state Congress. "See the 'vikrit mansikta' (distorted mindset) of @ INCChhattisgarh! They feel incidents of horror with daughters of Chhattisgarh are small incidents. @RahulGandhi ji should tell whether incidents of rape in Chhattisgarh are small for you (Gandhi) also? When will you remove a minister with such poor thinking? When will justice prevail?" BJP national vice president Raman Singh tweeted in Hindi.

The BJP has also demanded an apology from the minister for his comments. Earlier, Singh had accused the Congress government of trying to suppress the alleged rape of a girl in Balrampur.

On September 27, a girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and beaten up by a 22-year-old man in Wadrafnagar area of Balrampur. Two persons were arrested in the case.

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Virgin River Season 2 & 3 confirmed, cast revealed, what latest we know

Google now lets you create and view tasks in Calendar for Android, iOS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Regal-owner Cineworld considering closing all U.S., UK screens

Cineworld, the worlds second-biggest cinema operator, said it was considering temporarily closing all its screens in the United States and Britain after studios pulled major releases such as the latest James Bond film. The Regal cinema owne...

Concerned about Channel crossings, UK minister vows to toughen asylum rules

Britains interior minister pledged on Sunday to reform what she described as a broken asylum system and to stop people arriving through illegal routes from making endless legal claims to remain in our country. Home Secretary Priti Patel, wh...

Trump's COVID-19 condition improving, could return to White House tomorrow-doctors

President Donald Trumps condition is improving as he is being treated for COVID-19 at a military hospital, and he could return to the White House as early as Monday, the doctors leading his treatment said on Sunday. That word came the day a...

Soccer-Napoli say cannot play Juve, Serie A orders match to go ahead

Confusion reigned over one of the top Serie A fixtures of the season as the league said Juventuss home game against Napoli would go ahead on Sunday but the visitors said they were unable to play following positive COVID-19 cases.The situati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020