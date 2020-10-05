Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden campaign aims to keep focus on COVID-19 response as Trump is treated in hospital

But the former vice president and his aides have used his Republican rival's positive test to underline a consistent campaign message: Biden would handle the pandemic better than Trump. In a video https://twitter.com/i/status/1312864232711520257 posted on Twitter, Trump said he had "learned a lot about COVID" during his stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington.

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2020 06:52 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 06:52 IST
Biden campaign aims to keep focus on COVID-19 response as Trump is treated in hospital

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign strove on Sunday to keep its focus on the nation's response to the coronavirus pandemic, as President Donald Trump received treatment for COVID-19 at a military hospital. Biden, who shared a debate stage with Trump last Tuesday, tested negative for the coronavirus again on Sunday, following two negative tests on Friday, the day Trump disclosed his COVID-19 infection.,

Biden and his wife, Jill, are due to resume in-person campaigning on Monday in Florida, where opinion polls show a tight race for the state's crucial 29 electoral college votes less than a month before the Nov. 3 election. Biden has repeatedly wished the president a speedy recovery. But the former vice president and his aides have used his Republican rival's positive test to underline a consistent campaign message: Biden would handle the pandemic better than Trump.

In a video https://twitter.com/i/status/1312864232711520257 posted on Twitter, Trump said he had "learned a lot about COVID" during his stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington. "I learned it by really going to school -- this is the real school, this isn't the let's read the book school -- and I get it. And I understand it."

Tony Blinken, the Biden campaign's foreign policy adviser, shot back https://twitter.com/ABlinken/status/1312873223428681728 on Twitter that Trump's realizations about COVID-19 were "devastating" at this late stage. "The time to do that was 200K deaths ago, not when it affected you. We all wish you well but also wish you had done your job. Please do it now," Blinken said.

Trump's campaign has begun describing the 74-year-old president as a "warrior" in messages to supporters that call for donations. On Sunday, Trump briefly rode in a motorcade outside his hospital to wave to supporters, igniting criticism he was putting others at risk.. Trump aides have continued to criticize Biden's cautious approach to the virus.

Jason Miller, a Trump campaign senior adviser, mocked Biden on Sunday for consistently wearing a face mask, telling "This Week" that the 77-year-old Democratic presidential nominee was using masks "as a prop." Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield told ABC's "This Week" that the Democratic nominee "has led by example," citing the campaign's use of masks, social distancing and limits on the number of people at campaign events.

The United States has recorded 7.4 million coronavirus infections and more than 209,000 deaths in the pandemic, more than any other country. Voters could judge harshly an approach that continues to downplay the seriousness of the virus, said Kelly Dietrich, a Democratic strategist and founder of the National Democratic Training Committee, a group that trains party candidates.

"This has touched every American's life," he said. CAMPAIGN GOES ON

In Florida on Monday, Biden will talk to Hispanic voters about his plan to rebuild the U.S. economy after the coronavirus, his campaign said. More than 3.3 million ballots had already been cast nationwide by Sunday, according to the Elections Project at the University of Florida - as more Americans vote early or by mail to avoid being exposed to the virus at crowded polling places on Election Day.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll taken Friday and Saturday after the president tested positive for the coronavirus, found Biden leading Trump by 10 percentage points nationally and that nearly two-thirds of Americans thought that Trump probably would not have been infected if he had taken the virus more seriously. As Trump's doctors and aides gave sometimes unclear messages about the president's health situation over the weekend, Biden's campaign said it would publish the results of every COVID-19 test the candidate takes.

Biden would not need to do much to benefit from Trump's diagnosis, since many Americans already viewed Trump's approach to the virus as cavalier, said David Greenberg, a historian at Rutgers University. "They're going to think that even more now, so I don't think Biden needs to hammer that home too hard," he said.

It remains uncertain when Trump will return to the campaign trail, if at all, and whether he will be able to participate in the second presidential debate on Oct. 15. Trump's campaign said on Saturday that high-profile allies including Vice President Mike Pence and Trump’s elder sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, would take over in-person campaigning this week.

Pence, who tested negative on Friday, is scheduled to debate Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Wednesday.

TRENDING

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

Social media abuse drives girls off Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - poll

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Case registered agianst man for giving triple talaq to wife in Indore

A woman has filed a case against her husband allegedly for giving triple talaq to her in Indore, said police on Sunday. On October 3, a woman informed police that her husband was performing a second marriage which was stopped by police. Lat...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 5

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Welfare system ready for surge in jobless claims, insists Coffey httpson.ft.com3jzoHRt - Comp...

Fujitsu still investigating causes of Tokyo stock bourse outage, says CEO

Fujitsu Ltd, the developer of the Tokyo Stock Exchanges trading system, is still investigating causes of the bourses worse-ever outage last week, the companys chief executive said on Monday.We will make utmost efforts to find the causes and...

UN chief strongly condemns suicide attack at office building in Afghanistan

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday local time strongly condemned the previous days car bombing at a district administrative building in Afghanistans province of Nangarhar. The secretary-general strongly condemns the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020