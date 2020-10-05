Left Menu
SP leader slams Adityanath, says 'conspiracy' of communal violence should be thwarted

A fresh war of words erupted between the UP government and opposition leaders over the Hathras incident, with senior SP leader Ram Govind Chowdhury charging that Chief minister Yogi Adityanath was inciting his party men and said the "conspiracy of caste and communal violence" should be thwarted.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-10-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 15:26 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

A fresh war of words erupted between the UP government and opposition leaders over the Hathras incident, with senior SP leader Ram Govind Chowdhury charging that Chief minister Yogi Adityanath was inciting his party men and said the "conspiracy of caste and communal violence" should be thwarted. Chowdhury's remarks came a day after Adityanath slammed the Opposition over their relentless attack on his government over the Hathras incident, saying they are "indulging in newer conspiracies" to trigger riots and hamper development. In a statement here, Chowdhury charged that, "After making UP a sick state, Adityanath is returning to his old ways. People of the state should remain alert and maintain brotherhood and amity. Samajwadi people should be ready to give sacrifice to prevent the state from riots, which may be orchestrated by the CM and his team." "The chief minister, in a bid to hide his failures, is inciting his partymen. The conspiracy of caste and communal violence should be thwarted," he said. Referring to the chief minister's remarks that those who don't like development were trying to incite caste and communal riots, Chowdhury said, "BJP workers should expose this conspiracy." "The people of the state should remember past record of Adityanath...Instead of establishing rule of law, he is breaking dignity of law. Everyone should remain alert from this," he said

"The people of the state are only demanding law and order, security of women. SP and opposition want to ensure that this voice reaches the CM but he does not want to hear. His team is suppressing the opposition's voice," he charged

Opposition parties, especially the Congress, have been attacking the BJP government over the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-Dalit girl in Hathras. The Congress has also demanded the chief minister's resignation over the issue.

