"BJP s hollow threats will not shake us nor will we bow down to pressure tactics": D K Suresh

Congress Karnataka unit president D K Shivakumar's brother and MP from Bengaluru Rural D K Suresh on Monday said they were completely cooperating with CBI officials who are conducting searches at their properties, as he asserted that they will not rpt not bow down to BJP's "pressure tactics." In a series of tweets, he also appealed to well-wishers to remain calm.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-10-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 17:38 IST
Congress Karnataka unit president D K Shivakumar's brother and MP from Bengaluru Rural D K Suresh on Monday said they were completely cooperating with CBI officials who are conducting searches at their properties, as he asserted that they will not rpt not bow down to BJP's "pressure tactics." In a series of tweets, he also appealed to well-wishers to remain calm. "CBI has searched our houses early morning today.We are cooperating completely with the officials as per law.

We will cooperate in the future as well," Suresh tweeted. "At the time of elections, BJPs hollow threats will not shake us nor will we bow down to pressure tactics.

We are ready to face any consequences.We request all well-wishers and party workers to remain calm. "...We request you not to lose heart and let your blessings be with us always," he added.

Searches are underway by the CBI at 14 locations linked to Shivakumar in connection with allegations of acquisition of disproportionate assets. According to sources, places that are being searched included properties of Suresh.

Congress leaders have hit out at the BJP governments at the Centre and the state for the CBI searches, questioning its timing ahead of November 3 bypolls to Sira and R R Nagar Assembly segments. Party workers are holding demonstrations in front of Shivakumar's residence and various places, against the CBI search, calling the agency as an "agent of BJP." CBI has registered a fresh case against the Congress leader based on source information from another agency.

The information relates to assets amassed during Shivakumar's tenure as a minister in Karnataka, officials said. "CBI has registered a case against the then Minister of Karnataka Government and others on the allegations of acquisition of Disproportionate Assets.

Searches are being conducted today at 14 locations including 9 in Karnataka, 4 in Delhi, one in Mumbai," a statement by CBI said. Earlier, Shivakumar was arrested on September 23 last year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case and was lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody.

He was released from the jail on October 23 after the Delhi High Court order granted him bail.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

