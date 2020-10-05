Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI doing its job, D K Shivakumar should cooperate with them: BJP leader C T Ravi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has till now recovered Rs 50 lakh from 14 locations in Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra it has searched in the case that pertains to amassing of disproportionate assets, officials said. Following the raids, the Congress' Karnataka unit has accused the BJP of using the CBI as an electoral weapon.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 18:38 IST
CBI doing its job, D K Shivakumar should cooperate with them: BJP leader C T Ravi

BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi on Monday said D K Shivakumar should cooperate with the CBI in its investigation as the central probe agency searched multiples premises in connection with a corruption case related to the Congress' state unit chief and his brother. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has till now recovered Rs 50 lakh from 14 locations in Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra it has searched in the case that pertains to amassing of disproportionate assets, officials said.

Following the raids, the Congress' Karnataka unit has accused the BJP of using the CBI as an electoral weapon. However, Ravi, a former Karnataka minister, said, "The CBI is doing its work. If the Congress leader is clean, he should cooperate and tell the truth." He also sought to know if D K Shivakumar's economic growth was natural as his assets grew from Rs 75 crore in 2008 to Rs 250 crore in 2013 and Rs 840 crore in 2018.

"You can respond to political issues standing in the street, but about illegal acquisition of money or illegal transfer of money, one has to respond to CBI or ED," the BJP leader said. "There is no problem in making assets, but one needs to reveal the source of the money. If crores of rupees is kept in the name of his daughter who is still studying, he ought to respond to the CBI," Ravi added.

The CBI has registered a fresh case against the Congress leader based on source information from another agency. The information relates to assets amassed during Shivakumar's tenure as a minister in Karnataka, officials said. Following the registration of FIR, CBI teams started searches on Monday morning at 14 locations -- nine in Karnataka, four in Delhi and one in Mumbai.

According to sources, places that are being searched include properties of Shivakumar's brother and MP from Bengaluru Rural D K Suresh..

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Tejpal sexual assault case: Why can’t witnesses be examined via video-conferencing, asks SC

The Supreme Court sought to know on Monday as to why witnesses in the 2013 sexual assault case against Tehelka magazine founder Tarun Tejpal cannot be examined via video-conferencing when trials are being held this way due to the COVID-19 p...

US, Australia, India, Japan to discuss China's growing power

Thailand has a new finance minister, its third in less than three months. The appointment of Arkhom Termpittayapaisith was officially confirmed Monday with its publication in the government gazette, which carried a declaration by the prime ...

Paswan says he has no chief ministerial ambitions, wants BJP to lead Bihar government with his party's support after assembly polls.

Paswan says he has no chief ministerial ambitions, wants BJP to lead Bihar government with his partys support after assembly polls....

Tennis-Emotions surface as Kvitova makes quarter-finals

The French Open holds special memories for Petra Kvitova, not because she has won the title but because it is where she resumed her career after a knife attack that almost ended it. Kvitova was sidelined for six months after an attack by a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020