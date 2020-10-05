Left Menu
Karnataka Education minister tests positive for coronavirus

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Monday said he has quarantined himself at home after testing positive for coronavirus.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-10-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 20:08 IST
Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Monday said he has quarantined himself at home after testing positive for coronavirus. "I will be home quarantined for a few days on the advice of doctors after testing positive for COVID-19.There is no panic as there are no symptoms," the minister tweeted.

He was among those ministers who had attended the recent Assembly session. Many others who had attended the session tested positive including Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, senior Congress leaders H K Patil and Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, another Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress state chief D K Shivakumar were among those who were found positive for coronavirus earlier and recovered. Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi (Belagavi MP), BJP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Gasti and Basavakalyan Congress MLA B Narayan Rao had recently succumbed to the coronavirus infection.

A few former public representatives too died due to COVID-19 in Karnataka.PTI GMS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

