Jungle Raj at peak in Rajasthan: Raje

Former chief minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Monday hit out at the Congress government in Rajasthan over incidents of rape, saying that the ''Jungle Raj'' in the state is at the peak

She said there is no headline in the state media in the past few days that does not mention the incidents of rape

"The incident of gangrape in Nawan village of Churu has proved that the situation of Jungle Raj in Rajasthan is at a peak and the government has no control over the police administration," Raje tweeted. PTI AG DPBDPB