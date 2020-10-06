Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden campaigns in crucial Florida as Trump plans end to hospital stay

As President Donald Trump announced he would leave a military hospital on Monday after three days of COVID-19 treatment, challenger Joe Biden attacked the president for downplaying the seriousness of the disease even after contracting it. "Now that he's busy tweeting campaign messages, I would ask him to do this: listen to the scientists," Biden said during a campaign speech in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-10-2020 02:34 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 02:31 IST
Biden campaigns in crucial Florida as Trump plans end to hospital stay
US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

As President Donald Trump announced he would leave a military hospital on Monday after three days of COVID-19 treatment, challenger Joe Biden attacked the president for downplaying the seriousness of the disease even after contracting it.

"Now that he's busy tweeting campaign messages, I would ask him to do this: listen to the scientists," Biden said during a campaign speech in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood. "Support masks." Biden, the Democratic former vice president, also spoke in the city's Little Haiti neighborhood and planned to appear at a NBC News town hall in the evening from Miami.

Florida is seen as a must-win for Trump's re-election campaign, which has almost no path to victory if he fails to collect the state's crucial 29 Electoral College votes. "Folks, if we win Florida, you've won," Biden told a group of Haitian Americans. "You've flat won."

Trump said on Monday that he was feeling well and would leave Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in the evening. The 74-year-old president, who announced his coronavirus diagnosis late on Thursday night, was transported to the hospital on Friday after developing a high fever and receiving supplemental oxygen. Biden, who has made Trump's uneven response to the pandemic a central theme of his campaign, sent well wishes to the president but also argued that Trump's illness only reinforces the need to take the virus seriously.

The Biden campaign has avoided large-scale events for months, instead holding more controlled stops with few attendees. Throughout his remarks on Monday, Biden kept a mask over his face. Trump has repeatedly soft-pedaled the deadliness of the disease, even as it has killed nearly 210,000 Americans and devastated the economy. Before falling ill, he had continued to hold massive rallies with little social distancing, and the virus has torn through the White House and Trump allies for days.

Florida was the most important of a dozen states that had voter registration deadlines on Monday. Biden's visit to Little Havana represented an effort to make headway among Cuban Americans, a group that is largely Republican. Polls show Biden is winning among Hispanic voters overall but trails the president among Cuban Americans.

Trump has taken a hard line on Cuba, reversing many of the steps toward normalizing relations that began under the Obama administration, when Biden was vice president.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Soccer-Transfer deadline day moves

Latest news and highlights from Europes top football leagues on transfer deadline day all times GMT 2133 LEEDS SIGN WINGER RAPHINHALeeds United have completed the signing of Stade Rennes winger Raphinha, subject to international clearance. ...

U.S. Senate panel announces Oct. 12 Supreme Court confirmation hearing

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee announced on Monday that it would open a confirmation hearing for President Donald Trumps Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, on Oct. 12, making clear that an outbreak of COVID-19 will not interfere...

Tennis-Carreno Busta ends qualifier Altmaier's dream run

German wildcard Daniel Altmaiers impressive French Open was ended emphatically by Spains Pablo Carreno Busta as the 17th seed claimed a 6-2 7-5 6-2 victory late on Monday. Carreno Busta had to weather a second-set fightback by the 22-year-o...

Trump set to go home to a White House hard hit by coronavirus

President Donald Trump said he would leave the hospital on Monday where he has been treated for COVID-19, returning to a White House hit by a wave of infections and a campaign further shadowed by the pandemic four weeks before Election Day....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020