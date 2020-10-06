Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo hails Japan PM Suga 'force for good' during visit to boost solidarity against China

Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne, who met Pompeo earlier on Tuesday, said on Twitter she had spoken with him about "our ongoing cooperation to promote peace, stability & prosperity in our region". Pompeo's trip has been shortened to only include a full day in Japan after visits to South Korea and Mongolia were scrapped when President Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus and was hospitalised.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2020 08:59 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 08:59 IST
Pompeo hails Japan PM Suga 'force for good' during visit to boost solidarity against China

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday hailed new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as a "force for good" and said he believes Suga will work to strengthen the relationship between Washington and Tokyo. Speaking at start of his meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo, Pompeo said he agreed with Suga that a free and open Indo-Pacific was the foundation of regional peace and stability.

"Prime Minister Suga was a powerful force for good, and for this relationship, too, when he was the chief cabinet secretary," Pompeo said, referring to Suga's more than 7 years in former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet. "The United States has every reason to believe he will strengthen our enduring alliance in his new role."

Suga, who replaced Abe last month as premier, faces a tricky task balancing the need to maintain working ties with bigger neighbour China and U.S. demands for a tougher stance. Pompeo is in Japan for the Quad grouping of foreign ministers -- the United States, Japan, Australia and India -- and is scheduled to meet Suga later in the day.

Pompeo's visit to Japan, his first to East Asia since July 2019, comes at a time when the ties between the United States and strategic rival China are at their worst in decades and as Washington looks to solidify support among Asian allies against Beijing. Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne, who met Pompeo earlier on Tuesday, said on Twitter she had spoken with him about "our ongoing cooperation to promote peace, stability & prosperity in our region".

Pompeo's trip has been shortened to only include a full day in Japan after visits to South Korea and Mongolia were scrapped when President Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus and was hospitalised. Trump has since then returned to the White House after a three-night hospital stay to be treated for the virus. Washington and Beijing, the world's top two economies, are at loggerheads over a wide range of issues from Beijing's handling of the coronavirus to its imposition of a new security law in Hong Kong and ambitions in the South China Sea.

Most Asian allies have been pleased with Washington's toughness toward their regional rival China, but have not so eagerly welcomed Trump and Pompeo's highly charged recent rhetoric and remain wary of going too far in antagonising China. The Unites States greatly values the meeting of the Quad grouping of foreign ministers as a platform to strengthen its solidarity against China with regional allies.

"We’re hoping to have some significant announcements, significant achievements," Pompeo told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in the United States before departing for Tokyo, but he declined to say what they would be. China has denounced the Quad as an attempt to contain its development. While the Quad meeting is unlikely to yield a specific action plan, the very fact of its gathering would serve as a warning to China and play to its fears that it might one day grow into a formalised grouping as NATO, experts have said.

The agenda for the Quad meeting is expected to include economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chains, disinformation, critical minerals, infrastructure investment in the region and counter-terrorism, officials involved in preparation for the meeting said. A joint communique is not expected to be issued, because the Quad is not a formal alliance, but foreign ministers are expected to release separate statements after the meeting.

Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said the foreign ministers are likely to emphasise their support for a free and open Indo-Pacific region at the meeting. Earlier on Tuesday, Pompeo met with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne at the U.S. Ambassador's Residence in Tokyo. The duo posed in front of their respective flags sporting face masks and with no handshake.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Worcester boss says safety must be priority for Sale match

Worcester Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons has said player safety must take priority when deciding whether their Premiership Rugby game against Sale Sharks goes ahead. A cluster of positive COVID-19 tests at Sale prompted the Premie...

Indian-American woman jailed for 15 yrs for forced labour violations

An Indian-American woman from California has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for forced labour violations. Sharmistha Barai and her husband Satish Kartan were found guilty of conspiracy to obtain forced labour and two counts of obtaini...

YouTube Music adds Global Charts section within Explore tab

Back in April 2020, YouTube Music introduced the Explore tab to facilitate music discovery on its platform and now it is adding Global Charts feature within the tab. With Global Charts, people can browse top songs, music videos, artists, an...

Google releases October 2020 update for Pixel phones

Google has started rolling out October 2020 update for all supported Pixel phones. The latest over-the-air update will come with build number RP1A.201005.004 for Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a XL and Pixel 4XL and build number RP1A.201...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020