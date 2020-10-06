PM Modi's 'kaala kanoon' will destroy existing farming structure in India: Rahul Gandhi

Congress' 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' is against the 'kaala kanoon' (dark laws), which will destroy the existing structure of agriculture in the country, affecting Punjab and Haryana most severely, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi here on Tuesday. "Our yatra is against the three 'kaala kanoon' (laws which bring darkness) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These laws will destroy the existing structure of farming and food security in the country. Punjab and Haryana will be the most affected by it. If this structure breaks then in future Punjab will not be able find a way out," Gandhi said at a press conference here.

The conference was also attended by other leaders including, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and party leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Harish Rawat and Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar. Gandhi further slammed the Modi government for its earlier moves such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST), demonetisation, among others.

"The way in which Modi first did demonetisation, then GST and then during corona crisis did not extend a helping hand to farmers, workers, small businesses at all, similarly these farm laws too are an attack on farmers," he said. Gandhi had kickstarted the 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' in Punjab on Sunday to protest against the recently enacted agriculture reform laws brought by the Centre. The Wayanad Member of Parliament visited various parts of the state and addressed rallies, apart from taking part in roadshows to protest against the laws.

He is further slated to arrive in Haryana and conduct roadshows and attend rallies against the laws. (ANI)