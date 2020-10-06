Puthiya Tamizhagam seeks removal of Devendrakula Velalar from Scheduled Caste list

Puthiya Tamizhagam workers on Tuesday staged a day-long hunger strike across Tamil Nadu demanding the removal of Devendrakula Velalar from the list of Scheduled Caste (SC). The party President K Krishnasamy told reporters that his party sought change in names of seven communities including Devendrakulathar, Vadhiriyar, Pallar and Kudumbar and wanted them removed from the SC list.

Removal of Devendrakula Velalar from the SC list was a long-pending demand, he said and added both the Centre and the State government should take positive steps to implement it. He said hunger strikes were planned in at least 10,000 places including district headquarters in Tamil Nadu, adding the police had refused permission in view of the prevailing pandemic.

However, the one-day hunger strike was organised at many places defying the ban, Krishnaswamy claimed, sitting at a pandal in Uppilipalayam area here. If the community is removed from the SC list, it can avail all types of reservations with a separate identity as being availed by Backward Class communities, he said.

He, however, ruled out that this was done with an eye on the elections.PTI NVM SS PTI PTI PTI PTI.