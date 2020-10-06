Left Menu
Development News Edition

After signs of rapprochement, Turkey-EU ties sour again

The move is likely to anger Greek Cypriots, 39,000 of whom once lived in Varosha before fleeing advancing Turkish forces 46 years ago during a Turkish invasion that split the island. Announcing the move, Erdogan accused the EU of stalling Turkey's membership bid for years and said the same had occurred during last week's summit.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 22:06 IST
After signs of rapprochement, Turkey-EU ties sour again
Representative Image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Turkey's relations with the European Union appeared to take a turn for the worse on Tuesday, as Ankara voiced dissatisfaction with the result of last week's EU summit and the bloc said the country's bid for membership was evaporating. Tensions between the EU and Ankara had eased in recent weeks as Turkey and EU member Greece agreed to hold exploratory talks to solve several longstanding disputes, including a standoff over maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean.

Last Friday EU leaders assuaged concerns raised by Cyprus, which had been pushing for sanctions on Ankara, by assuring it that the bloc would punish Turkey if it continues oil and gas drilling in disputed areas of the eastern Mediterranean. But President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday told German Chancellor Angela Merkel that the outcome of last week's EU summit was not sufficient to overcome the problems in Turkey-EU ties.

Erdogan "stated that the EU had succumbed to pressure and blackmail from Greek Cypriots and Greece despite Turkey's good faith", the Turkish presidency said in a statement. CYPRUS, FRANCE

Tensions were further stoked on the island of Cyprus on Tuesday when Erdogan and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar announced the reopening of a beach in the abandoned town of Varosha in northern Cyprus. The move is likely to anger Greek Cypriots, 39,000 of whom once lived in Varosha before fleeing advancing Turkish forces 46 years ago during a Turkish invasion that split the island.

Announcing the move, Erdogan accused the EU of stalling Turkey's membership bid for years and said the same had occurred during last week's summit. "We know this will disturb a lot of places but some people have to know that it was the Turkish Cypriots who were patient until today," he told a news conference.

Turkey began negotiations in 2005 to join the EU but they have long been stalled amid disagreements over human rights, Cyprus, and other issues. The European Commission accused Erdogan's government on Tuesday of undermining Turkey's economy, eroding its democracy, and destroying independent courts, and said this record left Ankara further away than ever from EU membership.

In a further sign of fraying ties, Erdogan upbraided French President Emmanuel Macron over comments he made last week promising to fight "Islamist separatism". He said the remarks showed the French leader's "impertinence".

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

As we are coming close to Sunday, fans are getting more excited for My Hero Academia Chapter 287. The series has been following Izuku and his friends on their most dangerous mission yet. Lets have a look what fans can get in the imminent My...

Suryakumar, Bumrah fire Mumbai Indians to third straight win

Suryakumar Yadav smashed his highest score in the tournament as Mumbai Indians put up a clinical performance against a pedestrian Rajasthan Royals outfit for their third successive win in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday. Yadav h...

Sexual exploitation of kids in Shukartal ashram: POCSO court cross-examine victim

A Muzaffarnagar court on Tuesday completed the cross-examination of a victim of alleged sexual exploitation by a self-styled godman in his ashram at Shukartal area in the district. After the completing the cross-examination of the child vic...

Rich world could be close to normal by late 2021 if vaccine works, Bill Gates says

Rich countries could be back to close to normal by late 2021 if a COVID-19 vaccine works, is ready soon and distributed properly at scale, Microsoft founder Bill Gates said on Tuesday. By late next year you can have things going back pretty...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020