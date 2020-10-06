Left Menu
Development News Edition

JK Cong demands probe in recruitment list of fire services department

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-10-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 23:32 IST
JK Cong demands probe in recruitment list of fire services department
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress Tuesday took strong exception to the alleged bungling and regional bias in the selection of personnel in the fire and emergency services department and sought an independent probe into the matter. It said the selection list of drivers and firemen should be kept on hold till the conclusion of the enquiry.

The Fire and Emergency Services J&K released selection lists for the post of drivers (98) and firemen (598) on October 3. Aspirants from Jammu alleged that less than 10 per cent candidates have been selected from the province and more than 90 percent are from Kashmir in both the lists. "The issue requires immediate intervention by the Lt Governor to order an independent probe into the entire selection process and stern legal action as per law against all those behind playing with the careers of the meritorious youth," The JKPCC said, reacting to media reports on allegations of bungling including leakage of the paper. The JKPCC Chief Spokesperson said unless exemplary punishment is given to those indulging in such illegal and unjust actions, the youths would not trust any such selections in future. "All tall claims of fairness in the selections of all kinds under UT regime has been shaken by this selection list besides series of arbitrary actions in the recent months post Aug 5, last year whereby several selections were quashed and recalled causing great loss and Injustice to the educated youth", Sharma said.

The party said that BJP's "hollow slogans" have been proven false and fake as the "misrule" and the system of alleged favoritism, nepotism and corruption during its coalition government is continuing now too besides the injustice and discrimination with the deserving youth of the region. "The BJP has no explanation why merit was ignored and there was regional imbalance and discrimination with the Jammu region under its coalition regime and now why under its direct rule, the same injustice has occurred to the deserving and meritorious youths not only in this selection but also various other actions regarding selections," he added.

Serious questions are being raised over the recently issued selection lists for the posts of drivers and firemen in the Department of Fire and Emergency Services with many aspirants from Jammu alleging leakage of examination papers and those from Kashmir pointing out bungling in selection list. Aspirants from Kashmir region alleged that majority of the candidates whose names have appeared in the list are 8th or 10th class pass outs and just a few with higher qualifications have appeared in the selection list.

TRENDING

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19; Led Zeppelin emerges victor in 'Stairway to Heaven' plagiarism case and more

Astronomers turn up the heavy metal to shed light on star formation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook, Twitter take action over Trump's misleading COVID-19 posts

Facebook Inc and Twitter took action on posts from U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday for violating their rules against coronavirus misinformation by suggesting that COVID-19 was just like the flu.Facebook took the post down but not bef...

Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has instructed aides to stop negotiating on another round of COVID-19 relief until after the election. Trump tweeted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was not negotiating in good faith and said hes ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks dive after Trump halts talks on coronavirus relief legislation

Wall Street promptly reversed solid gains late Tuesday, plunging into negative territory after President Donald Trump announced he was halting talks on coronavirus relief legislation until after the Nov. 3 elections.All three major U.S. sto...

US STOCKS-Wall Street falls 2% after Trump calls off coronavirus relief talks

U.S. stocks fell sharply and were down more than 2 in late afternoon trading Tuesday after President Donald Trump said he was calling off negotiations with Democratic lawmakers on coronavirus relief legislation until after the election.Stoc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020