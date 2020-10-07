Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican congress votes to eliminate social, culture trusts

They charge that with the changes voted through Tuesday, all the projects would have to rely on annual budget votes, an arrangement that would make them more dependent on the president or political whims. López Obrador is known for his personal austerity and his hatred of waste, but he has also been accused of building too much personal control of government and of disdaining checks and balances, civic groups and other limits on his power.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 07-10-2020 03:19 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 03:16 IST
Mexican congress votes to eliminate social, culture trusts
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The lower house of Mexico's congress voted Tuesday to eliminate as many 109 government trust funds that finance everything from science to movie productions to disaster relief. Debate continued on opposition proposals that some of the trusts could be preserved. But President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his Morena party managed to push the initial bill through on a 242 to 178 vote, and so may be able to roll over any objections.

The issue has sparked more heated debate than any of López Obrador's initiatives since he took office almost two years ago. Together, the funds manage almost USD 3.2 billion in government funds for research, health, sports and education projects, including one that finances protection for threatened journalists.

López Obrador and his party say that funding for those projects is assured, but that the trust funds were wasteful and uncontrolled. Opposition parties and civic groups say the funds' independence is precisely their value. They charge that with the changes voted through Tuesday, all the projects would have to rely on annual budget votes, an arrangement that would make them more dependent on the president or political whims.

López Obrador is known for his personal austerity and his hatred of waste, but he has also been accused of building too much personal control of government and of disdaining checks and balances, civic groups and other limits on his power. The president said Tuesday that there are "trusts for everything, with bureaucracies where in many cases the money is spent, the funds do not get to the people." After the trusts are eliminated, he said, his administration will "gather all these funds and hand them out, nobody would lose funding. If high-level athletes depend on these trusts, they should not worry because they are going to continue to get their support payments. If an artist depends on a scholarship from these trusts, he will continue to get it with no problem, or a writer, a moviemaker, whoever." Despite such assurances, groups of prominent scientists, film makers, writers and artists have opposed the changes.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

St. Louis couple indicted for brandishing guns at protesters

A St. Louis, Missouri grand jury on Tuesday indicted a couple with unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence, more than three months after they brandished guns at protesters marching outside their home, their attorney said. Perso...

Tennis-Polish teenager Swiatek powers into French Open semis

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek recovered from a nervy start to outclass Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan 6-3 6-1 and move into the French Open semi-finals on Tuesday.The 19-year-old, who thrashed Romanias top seed Simona Halep on Sunday to r...

Soccer-USL player gets six-match ban for use of homophobic slur

Phoenix Rising FC midfielder Junior Flemmings has been suspended for six games for using a homophobic slur against San Diego Loyal midfielder Collin Martin, the USL Championship said in a statement httpswww.uslchampionship.comnewsarticlesho...

Brazil registers 41,906 new coronavirus cases, highest number in almost a month

Brazil on Tuesday registered 41,906 new cases of coronavirus, the highest number for a single day since Sept. 11, the Health Ministry said.Deaths rose by 819 to 147,494....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020