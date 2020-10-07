Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus aid hopes vanish as Trump ends talks with U.S. Democrats

"I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business," Trump wrote on Twitter a day after emerging from a hospital stay for COVID-19 treatment. Just days earlier, Trump had urged fast action on a fifth major coronavirus aid bill to augment the more than $3 trillion approved earlier this year.

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2020 03:59 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 03:59 IST
Coronavirus aid hopes vanish as Trump ends talks with U.S. Democrats

Prospects for more aid for Americans struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic and U.S. airlines seeking to avert a wave of layoffs crumbled on Tuesday when President Donald Trump ended negotiations with Congress over a large coronavirus bill. "I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business," Trump wrote on Twitter a day after emerging from a hospital stay for COVID-19 treatment.

Just days earlier, Trump had urged fast action on a fifth major coronavirus aid bill to augment the more than $3 trillion approved earlier this year. "OUR GREAT USA WANTS & NEEDS STIMULUS. WORK TOGETHER AND GET IT DONE," the Republican president tweeted from the military hospital where he had been undergoing treatment.

On Nov. 3, the United States will decide whether Trump wins a second four-year term. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden leads Trump in national opinion polls. In abruptly ending negotiations on another bill to stimulate the economy, Trump insisted that the Senate instead focus exclusively on confirming Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court seat left vacant with last month's death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Barrett's confirmation would cement a 6-3 conservative majority on the court.

The United States has an estimated 7.5 million coronavirus cases and more than 210,600 deaths, the highest in the world. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who had been cool to a large new aid package, told reporters he supported Trump's move. He said he thought the Republican president believed that a deal with Democrats was not in the offing and that "we need to concentrate on the achievable."

But Republican Representative John Katko, who is from a New York district that Democrat Hillary Clinton won in the 2016 presidential election, urged Trump to reverse his decision. "With lives at stake, we cannot afford to stop negotiations on a relief package," Katko wrote in a tweet.

Another Republican, Senator Susan Collins, who is in a tough re-election race in Maine, said Trump's move was a "huge mistake." Among the provisions that were being discussed by House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Trump administration were a new round of direct payments to individuals like the $1,200 checks dispatched earlier this year amid huge job losses and a possible new $25 billion bailout of U.S. passenger airlines to keep tens of thousands of workers on the job for another six months.

Following Trump's announcement breaking off negotiations, U.S. stocks reversed course to close lower. Shares of major airlines also fell. 'COMPLETE DISARRAY'

Pelosi, saying the White House was in "complete disarray," held a call with fellow House Democrats and raised the question of whether a steroid Trump is taking to battle his COVID-19 had clouded his judgment. “'Believe me, there are people ... who think that steroids have an impact on your thinking,'" Pelosi said, according to a source on the call.

Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had been talking regularly over the past week as they tried to narrow the gap between a recent Democratic call for around $2.2 trillion in new spending to battle the pandemic and bolster the economy, versus about $1.6 trillion sought by the administration. Earlier on Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told a business conference that failure to provide further relief "would lead to a weak (economic) recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses."

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester told CNBC that "the recovery will continue without it, I think, but it' s going to be a much slower recovery and it's disappointing that we didn't get a package done." Four weeks before the presidential and congressional elections, opinion polls show that dealing with the pandemic is a top priority of voters, many of whom think filling Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat should wait until after Election Day.

In recent days, financial markets had been hopeful that progress toward a COVID-19 vaccine and another round of economic stimulus from Congress would boost the U.S. economy, which has been showing signs of renewed weakness.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set to dip after U.S. halts stimulus talks

Asian stocks were set to open lower on Wednesday, weighed by a weaker Wall Street finish after U.S. President Donald Trump dashed hopes for a fourth stimulus package with a tweet.Futures for the SP 500 fell 0.58 in early trading, while Aust...

NZ PM Ardern vows to phase out coal-fired boilers, cut emissions in climate push

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday her government would phase out coal-fired boilers and reduce carbon emissions from public transport buses if returned to power in polls on Oct. 17. Ardern, who is also the leader o...

Roche distribution centre issue in England causes delay in products, including COVID tests -NHS

Roche alerted hospitals to an issue with the supply chain at its distribution centre in southern England, causing a delay in dispatch of some products including tests for the novel coronavirus, the National Health Service NHS said on Tuesda...

White House adviser Stephen Miller tests positive for COVID-19

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller said he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the latest case of coronavirus reported among Donald Trumps inner circle since the Republican president announced he had the virus last week.Over...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020