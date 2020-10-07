Left Menu
FACTBOX-White House staff, top Republicans who have tested positive for coronavirus

26 introduction of his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett at a packed White House ceremony, said on Friday that he and his wife, Melania, had tested positive.

A growing number of White House staff and senior Republicans have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since President Donald Trump revealed he had contracted the respiratory disease.

The infections have roiled campaigning for the Nov. 3 election, rattled financial markets and slowed the work of Congress, with the Senate vowing to delay any votes now that three members of the Republican majority have tested positive. Several people who met with Trump last week said they had since tested negative, but it can take days for someone who has been exposed to the virus to develop symptoms or to test positive.

The following is a list of people close to Trump who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in recent days: STEPHEN MILLER

Senior White House adviser Stephen Miller, a top speechwriter for the president, said in a statement he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and was in quarantine. JALEN DRUMMOND

Assistant press secretary, Jalen Drummond, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Bloomberg News report. One of the deputies to press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, Drummond was present in the Rose Garden on Sept. 26 ceremony for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. ADMIRAL CHARLES RAY

Vice commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, Admiral Charles Ray, tested positive on Monday for the virus, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. It said top U.S. military leaders are self-quarantining after Ray had attended a meeting last week with service chiefs. The military's top brass had all tested negative so far, the Pentagon said. JAYNA MCCARRON

Jayna McCarron, one of the president's military aides, has coronavirus, according Bloomberg News on Tuesday. A VALET

One of the president's valets, who is also active duty military and traveled with the president last week, has also tested positive, according to Bloomberg News. CHAD GILMARTIN

White House press office staffer, Chad Gilmartin, tested positive over the weekend, according to a source. KAROLINE LEAVITT

Karoline Leavitt, a White House communications aide, tested positive for COVID-19, according to a source. KAYLEIGH MCENANY

White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, said in a statement on Monday that she has tested positive, adding that she is experiencing no symptoms. HOPE HICKS

Hope Hicks, a close adviser to the president who often traveled with him on the Air Force One and Marine One presidential aircraft, tested positive on Thursday. MELANIA TRUMP

Donald Trump, who had carried out a busy week of events starting with the Sept. 26 introduction of his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett at a packed White House ceremony, said on Friday that he and his wife, Melania, had tested positive. RONNA MCDANIEL

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, who has had frequent contact with Trump, said on Friday she tested positive for the virus and was quarantined at home in Michigan. SENATOR RON JOHNSON

Ron Johnson, who heads the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, a spokesman said on Saturday. SENATOR THOM TILLIS

Senator Thom Tillis tested positive for the coronavirus, he said in a statement on Friday. A member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Tillis positive test results comes after he attended a Sept. 26 Oval Office meeting with Barrett. SENATOR MIKE LEE

Mike Lee, another senator on the Judiciary Committee, also said he tested positive on Friday. He was present at the Oval Office meeting on Sept. 26. BILL STEPIEN

Trump's campaign manager, Bill Stepien, also tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and will work from home, according to a senior campaign official. GOVERNOR CHRIS CHRISTIE

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said on Saturday that he was checking himself into a hospital as a precautionary measure after testing positive for coronavirus. KELLYANNE CONWAY

Kellyanne Conway, a former counselor to Trump, said in a post on Twitter that she had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. She attended the Sept. 26 Rose Garden ceremony for Barrett. NOTRE DAME PRESIDENT JOHN JENKINS

University of Notre Dame President John Jenkins, who also attended the White House ceremony, said on Friday that he had tested positive. NICHOLAS LUNA

Assistant to Trump Nicholas Luna, a "body man" who accompanies the president day and night, has tested positive, according to a source familiar with the situation. (Compiled by Katanga Johnson and David Lawder; Editing by Grant McCool, Lisa Shumaker and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

