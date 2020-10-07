Trump says he has declassified documents related to Russia, Clinton email probes
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he has declassified all documents related to federal investigations into Russian election interference and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's use of a private server for government emails. "I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2020 06:22 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 06:22 IST
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he has declassified all documents related to federal investigations into Russian election interference and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's use of a private server for government emails.
"I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax. Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions!" Trump wrote on Twitter.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- American
- Russian
- Hillary Clinton's
ALSO READ
Mary Trump, niece of Donald Trump, sues U.S. president and family for fraud
Mary Trump, niece of Donald Trump, sues U.S. president and family for fraud
President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus.
Prez wishes Donald Trump, Melania speedy recovery after they tested COVID-19 positive
FACTBOX-Reactions to Donald Trump testing positive for coronavirus