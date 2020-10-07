Left Menu
Development News Edition

German minister warns of sanctions over Navalny attack

Germany's foreign minister warned Wednesday of possible “targeted and disruptive sanctions” if Russia does not provide answers about the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny with a Soviet-era nerve agent, while a Russian diplomat pushed back at international calls for clarity, saying his country “doesn't owe anything to anybody.” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was speaking a day after Germany said that tests conducted at labs designated by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons confirmed that Navalny was the victim of a Novichok nerve agent.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 07-10-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 22:23 IST
German minister warns of sanctions over Navalny attack
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Germany's foreign minister warned Wednesday of possible "targeted and disruptive sanctions" if Russia does not provide answers about the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny with a Soviet-era nerve agent, while a Russian diplomat pushed back at international calls for clarity, saying his country "doesn't owe anything to anybody." German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was speaking a day after Germany said that tests conducted at labs designated by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons confirmed that Navalny was the victim of a Novichok nerve agent. Navalny, anti-corruption investigator who is Russian President Vladimir Putin's most visible foe, was flown to Germany two days after falling ill on Aug. 20 during a domestic flight in Russia. German officials said last month that labs found traces of a Novichok agent in the Russian politician's system. Navalny is now recovering in Germany.

Maas called the attack "a serious breach of international law" and said Germany will coordinate a response with its European allies and at the OPCW in the coming days. "It is clear that if the events are not cleared up and the necessary information is not provided, then targeted and disruptive sanctions against those responsible on the Russian side will be unavoidable and Russia would do well not to let this happen," Maas said in Berlin.

The German and French foreign ministers later issued a joint statement saying Russia has so far failed to provide a credible explanation for the attack "on Russian soil, against a Russian opposition figure, using a military nerve agent developed by Russia." "In this context, we consider that there is no other plausible explanation for Mr. Navalny's poisoning than a Russian involvement and responsibility," the statement said. The ministers said France and Germany will share sanction proposals with their European partners.

"Proposals will target individuals deemed responsible for this crime and breach of international norms, based on their official function, as well as an entity involved in the Novichok program," the statement said. Navalny said last week that only Putin could have been behind the attack against him. The Kremlin called that claim "absolutely groundless and unacceptable." A group of 44 OPCW member nations including Germany, the UK, the United States and France delivered a statement at the organization's Executive Council meeting Tuesday calling on Russia "to investigate and to disclose in a swift and transparent manner the circumstances of this chemical weapons attack" and share the findings with the OPCW before its next full meeting of member states, scheduled to start on November 30.

Russia's envoy to the OPCW, Ambassador Alexander Shulgin told the meeting that "Russia does not owe anything to anybody. Neither to Germany nor to other countries that categorically and groundlessly accuse Russia of poisoning Alexei Navalny. We do not need to explain ourselves to them and we are not going to." However, Moscow has asked the OPCW to consider sending technical experts to Russia to "cooperate with Russian experts on the matter," Shulgin said. The organization has said it is willing to help, but needs clarification of Moscow's request before sending experts. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that Russia "genuinely wishes to shed light on all the circumstances, reasons and the essence" of what happened to Navalny and that Moscow invited OPCW experts to the country "specifically so that they can see something here." Moscow is yet to receive detailed information from the OPCW about its findings, Peskov added. "We only know only the main outlines that were published, but there is no specifics there." The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday night also bristled at the OPCW's findings, calling them part of a "conspiracy scenario." The ministry said Russia will lay out its version of events at this week's meeting of the OPCW's Executive Council and "present the chronology of backstage manipulation by the main actors in this play."

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Texas prosecutor says probe of police shooting of Black man will go to grand jury

A Texas prosecutor said he will have a grand jury weigh whether to indict a white police officer charged with murdering a 31-year-old Black man, the latest shooting to trigger unrest over police brutality and racism in the United States. Wo...

Need thorough investigation of Sivasankar in gold smuggling

The Enforcement Directorate has said a thorough investigation of suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar is required in the Kerala gold smuggling case as he allegedly facilitated opening a locker in a bank for prime accused Swapna Suresh. The lo...

Thousands evacuated after fire at Russian military arsenal

A fire engulfed a military arsenal in western Russia on Wednesday, triggering huge explosions that have injured at least six and prompted the evacuation of thousands of residents from nearby villages, officials said. Authorities said that t...

Only mass movement can defeat COVID, says Gehlot, welcomes Centre's 'jan andolan'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday welcomed the Centres decision to launch an awareness campaign to check the spread of novel coronavirus, saying the pandemic can be defeated only with a mass movement. Prime Minister Narendr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020