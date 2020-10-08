Left Menu
BJP seeks domain experts to enlist as political appointees to various boards, departments

In a massive exercise being undertaken by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) domain experts from grassroots are being sought to fill the political positions in various boards and departments to usher in transparency in these organisations.

According to a highly placed source, this whole exercise will be monitored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. These experts will act as watchdogs of these institutions and ensure that they work in a transparent and non-corrupt fashion.

As most of these experts will be chosen from grassroots, and not just the cities, it is expected that they would represent the cross-section of society. Sources in the party informed that names have been called in from all districts to zero in on the domain experts fit for political appointments to various boards, departments and independent bodies. The process is being personally monitored by the party President JP Nadda.

The exercise is also aimed at accommodating those party leaders and workers whose services remain unutilised or underutilised despite capabilities, qualifications and dedication to serving the society. The BJP has sought names from the district and mandal level and it is being seen as an opportunity for those who were at a disadvantage because of the various factors like demography and economic status of the region.

BJP has more than 900 districts units in the country, according to the party's organisational structure. "There were many who have spent their lives in serving the nation and party and despite being deserving their services could not be utilised. Now, that grievance is being addressed through this exercise," the source said.

A senior leader in the party informed that it is one of the mega exercises undertaken to ensure that the party will utilise the services of domain experts. "The monitoring is being done at the highest level and those deserving will be shortlisted. The party has been given the task to select and zero in on five to six deserving intellectuals and domain experts in various fields - be it banking, engineering, doctors or other professionals- and send the names to the central leadership," informed a senior leader. (ANI)

