Amit Shah appeals to everyone to follow PM's public movement against COVID-19

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday appealed to everyone to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public movement against COVID-19 and said a global pandemic can be fought only when all the countrymen come together. Shah also said there are only three mantras to protect ourselves from the coronavirus -- wearing a mask, practising two meters of social distancing and washing hands frequently -- as suggested by the prime minister.

"A global pandemic like COVID-19 can be fought only when all the countrymen come together. Let us all unite to fight against it by joining this mass movement started by PM Modi and play an important role in making India COVID-19 free by making everyone aware of this pandemic," he said in tweets in Hindi. Appealing everyone to follow the three principles, the home minister said these steps will "not only keep yourself safe but also to keep your family, friends and colleagues safe from COVID-19".

The prime minister has said India's coronavirus fight is people-driven and gets great strength from its COVID warriors and he has urged people to follow COVID- appropriate behaviour. "We have to continue the momentum and protect our citizens from the virus," the PM tweeted using the hashtag 'Unite2FightCorona'.

"Let us #Unite2FightCorona! Let us always remember: Wear a mask. Wash hands. Follow social distancing. Practice Do Gaj Ki Doori.' Together, we will succeed. Together, we will win against COVID-19," Modi said in another tweet..