Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP will soon come to power in Maharashtra on its own: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday said his party was "cheated" out of the mandate in 2019 in Maharashtra, and will come back to power in the state on its own. I assure BJP workers in Maharashtra that soon, all the three (ruling) parties will sit in opposition and the BJP will come to power on its own," he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 18:59 IST
BJP will soon come to power in Maharashtra on its own: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday said his party was "cheated" out of the mandate in 2019 in Maharashtra, and will come back to power in the state on its own. He was speaking at a meeting of party workers here.

"The mandate in the 2019 Assembly elections was for the BJP, but we got cheated. I assure BJP workers in Maharashtra that soon, all the three (ruling) parties will sit in opposition and the BJP will come to power on its own," he said. "We will oust this government lock, stock and barrel," he added.

The BJP and Shiv Sena had contested 2019 elections as allies, but after the poll results the Sena parted ways with the BJP and joined hands with the NCP and Congress to form government. "The situation is so bad that nobody knows who is in power in Maharashtra. The left hand doesn't know what the right hand is doing," Nadda said.

"Many people want to see Devendra Fadnavis again as chief minister. Currently we are the real opposition in Maharashtra and we are going to become the ruling party in the state soon," he said..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

India says Pak must address core issues in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

India on Thursday said Pakistan has failed to address the core issues in the case relating to Indian death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav and pressed for an unimpeded, unconditional and unhindered consular access to him as ordered by an inte...

Liverpool signs on goalie Marcelo Pitaluga

Liverpool on Thursday announced the signing of goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga from Fluminense. Liverpool FC can confirm the permanent signing of goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga from Fluminense, the Premier League side said in a statement.The 17-ye...

Expanding wearable segment after overwhelming response from Indian market: Honor

Chinese smart devices maker Honor has expanded its wearable devices portfolio in India after receiving an overwhelming response from the market, a top company official said on Thursday. According to the IDC worldwide quarterly wearable d...

Many will die if COVID vaccine is not declared 'global common good': Muhammad Yunus

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus on Thursday warned that many lives will be lost due to COVID-19 if the coronavirus vaccine is not declared a global common good. He also said the vaccine should not be patented by anyone as it will be difficult...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020