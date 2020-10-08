Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP will defeat Mamata's regime in Bengal lock, stock and barrel: Nadda

The people of West Bengal have made up their mind to throw Mamata Banerjee's "tyrannical" government as there is no democracy left in the state, the BJP said on Thursday, hitting out at the TMC supremo over clashes between party workers and police during protests in Kolkata and Howrah.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 20:08 IST
BJP will defeat Mamata's regime in Bengal lock, stock and barrel: Nadda
BJP national president JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

The people of West Bengal have made up their mind to throw Mamata Banerjee's "tyrannical" government as there is no democracy left in the state, the BJP said on Thursday, hitting out at the TMC supremo over clashes between party workers and police during protests in Kolkata and Howrah. The clashes erupted at several places in the two West Bengal cities during a march called by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP, to Nabanna, the state secretariat, when the protesters tore down barricades, officials said.

Leading the party's attack against the West Bengal chief minister, BJP president JP Nadda said he wants to clearly tell her again that the workers of the saffron party have resolved to fight against her "corrupt, violent and dictatorial" rule democratically to restore Bengal's lost glory and pride. "The people of Bengal and the BJP will defeat her regime lock, stock and barrel. The BJP's struggle to save the rich glory of Bengal will continue," Nadda said. In a series of tweets, he said the BJP stands with the people of Bengal, despite the brazen misuse of state power by Chief Minister Banerjee.

"Our brave workers of BJP's Yuva Morcha compelled her to close the Secretariat. This is an admission that she has lost public confidence," Nadda said. Equating the Trinamool Congress (TMC) rule with the previous Left Front regime in West Bengal, he said the only thing Banerjee's government has done better than its predecessor is increase brutality and violence against political opponents.

"Bengal has been burning under her administration, which patronises violent elements," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief said. Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Union minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "There is no democracy in West Bengal. Those who protest against the government are implicated in cases or harassed by police or their life is under threat." He condemned the "barbaric treatment" of BJP workers by the police in West Bengal.

"I would like to tell Mamata Banerjee and her party that if they think they can stop the BJP's progress in West Bengal by lathicharge and atrocities by the police, I assure them that they would fail in their attempts," Prasad said. He asserted that Banerjee and the TMC are resorting to violence as they are losing political ground in West Bengal and said there is feedback from the ground that the BJP will form the next government in the state.

"Is protest allowed in Mamata Banerjee's reign? People who raise their voice against her party are killed. The only reason behind this is the TMC losing its political ground in the state," Prasad said. He said 115 BJP workers have so far been killed in West Bengal.

Parts of Kolkata and adjoining Howrah resembled a battle zone on Thursday as BJP workers and supporters clashed with police, hurling stones and blocking roads with tyres set ablaze, to protest a string of killings of workers of the saffron party. Police personnel in riot gear burst teargas shells, beat up the agitators and used water cannons to break up the protests.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St hits one-month high as Trump signals stimulus progress

Wall Streets main indexes rose to a one-month high on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump signaled progress in negotiations around new fiscal stimulus, while data showed a recovery in the labor market struggled to gain momentum.Two days...

Health officials voice concern as UK reports 17,540 new COVID cases

Health officials warned that there was a definite and sustained rise in COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom after more than 17,540 new daily cases were recorded on Thursday, up by more than 3,000 from the 14,162 reported the day before.A f...

UK PM Johnson picks journalist-turned-adviser to front televised briefings

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has picked journalist-turned-government adviser Allegra Stratton to front his governments new daily televised media briefings, the BBC reported on Thursday. The government announced earlier this year it ...

Anti-judiciary remarks:AP HC raps state govt for not filing cases against ruling YSR Cong leaders

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday observed that the comments against the judiciary made by some ruling YSR Congress leaders in social media were perilous to democracy and criticised the state government for not filing cases against ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020