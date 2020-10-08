Left Menu
Development News Edition

A leader with ability to predict political winds, Ram Vilas Paswan articulated issues of Dalits, common man

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI) A leader who had uncanny ability to predict political winds in national politics, Ram Vilas Paswan was an articulate leader who emphatically raised issues concerning the Dalits and voiced concerns of the common man.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 23:14 IST
A leader with ability to predict political winds, Ram Vilas Paswan articulated issues of Dalits, common man
Ram Vilas Paswan. File photo . Image Credit: ANI

By Prashant Sood New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI) A leader who had uncanny ability to predict political winds in national politics, Ram Vilas Paswan was an articulate leader who emphatically raised issues concerning the Dalits and voiced concerns of the common man.

A nine-time member of Lok Sabha, Paswan remained a prominent leader in national politics for over four decades since he entered Lok Sabha from Hajipur in 1977 with a record margin. The victory also made it to the Guinness Book of Records. The seventy-four-year-old leader was a sitting member of Rajya Sabha and had been elected to the Upper House of Parliament in 2010 also. He was Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the Narendra Modi government.

In his long political innings, Paswan served as a union minister under six Prime Ministers and has been associated with Samyukta Socialist Party, Lok Dal, Janata Party and Janata Dal. He later floated Lok Janskhati Party. The LJP performed well as part of NDA in Lok Sabha elections in Paswan's native Bihar but its performance has been sliding in assembly polls since 2005. The LJP, with Ram Vilas Paswan's young son Chirag as its chief, has decided to contest this year's assembly polls outside NDA in Bihar in an apparent effort to expand its base. The party has decided not to put candidates against BJP but contest seats being fought by Janata Dal-United.

Ram Vilas Paswan was first elected to the Bihar state assembly in 1969. He was associated with Samyukta Socialist Party and was imprisoned during the Emergency. A follower of socialist leader Jai Prakash Narayan, Paswan contested his first Lok Sabha election from Hajipur in Bihar in 1977. He became a minister in the VP Singh government, joined United Front government in 1996, held key portfolios in the Vajpayee government including telecommunications, railways and coal and also served as a minister in the UPA-I government led by Manmohan Singh.

Paswan quit the Vajpayee government in 2002 and joined the National Democratic Alliance ahead of 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The NDA came to power and BJP won an absolute majority on its own for the first time with Narendra Modi as its Prime Ministerial candidate. Paswan was inducted into the union cabinet and remained an important ally of the BJP at the Centre. Born on July 5, 1946, near Khagaria, he completed a master's and a law degree. He was selected as deputy superintendent of police but decided to pursue a career in politics.

Described as weathercock of Indian politics, RJD leader Lalu Prasad had described Paswan as "mausam vigyanik (weather scientist)" for his ability to correctly predict the political winds. A parliamentarian with strong debating skills, Paswan did not believe in holding his punches during a political attack but his words did not violate the norms of parliamentary decency.As Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Paswan took measures against overpricing and reducing the use of plastic in the packaging of water bottles. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

Blue skies, happy landings always: Rajnath, Shah extend greetings to IAF personnel on 88th Air Force Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Bairstow, Rashid star in SRH's 69-run win over KXIP

Jonny Bairstow shone with the bat with a 97-run knock before star leg-spinner Rashid Khan snared three wickets in an impressive bowling display to guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to a comfortable 69-run win over Kings XI Punjab in an IPL match he...

BJP no different from TMC, both suppress democratic protests

CPIM general secretary Surjyakanta Mishra on Thursday said the BJP government at the Centre was no different from the TMC dispensation in West Bengal, as both try and suppress democratic protests by opposition parties. Mishra also said that...

Delhi needs to be prepared for around 15K new COVID cases per day in winter months: NCDC report

Delhi needs to be prepared for about 15,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 per day taking into account the upcoming winter season-related respiratory problems, large influx of patients from outside and festive gatherings, a report drafted by the N...

More French cities set to close bars as COVID-19 infections spike

Frances third-biggest city Lyon will have to close its bars in coming days as its coronavirus infection rates are spiking and its hospital emergency beds are filling up quickly with COVID-19 patients, the health minister said on Thursday. M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020