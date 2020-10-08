Left Menu
Development News Edition

CMs of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan condole demise of Ram Vilas Paswan

He worked for the uplift of the poor and the backward classes, and contributed significantly to the development of the country while holding various ministerial posts, Khattar said, expressing his condolences to the bereaved family. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, "My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of Union Minister & founder of Lok Janshakti Party, Ram Vilas Paswan ji.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-10-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 23:16 IST
CMs of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan condole demise of Ram Vilas Paswan

The chief ministers of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan condoled the demise of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday. Paswan died at a hospital in Delhi on Thursday at the age of 74.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said, "Shocked to hear of the sudden demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. My heartfelt condolences to the family in this hour of grief. May the Almighty grant him peace." Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said he was deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Paswan. Pawan will always be remembered for his efforts to empower the poor and marginalised. He worked for the uplift of the poor and the backward classes, and contributed significantly to the development of the country while holding various ministerial posts, Khattar said, expressing his condolences to the bereaved family.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, "My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of Union Minister & founder of Lok Janshakti Party, Ram Vilas Paswan ji. May God give strength to his family members and support to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace." Expressing condolence over Paswan's demise, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said he will be remembered for his social and public welfare works. Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress president Kumari Selja also condoled Paswan's demise.

Former Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot said he is extremely saddened to learn about the demise of a political stalwart like Paswan. "His contribution towards the upliftment of the downtrodden will always be remembered. May his soul find eternal peace. My condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti,” Pilot tweeted. Paswan, the Lok Janshakti Party founder and Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, was admitted to a private hospital here for several weeks and had recently undergone a heart operation.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

Blue skies, happy landings always: Rajnath, Shah extend greetings to IAF personnel on 88th Air Force Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Bairstow, Rashid star in SRH's 69-run win over KXIP

Jonny Bairstow shone with the bat with a 97-run knock before star leg-spinner Rashid Khan snared three wickets in an impressive bowling display to guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to a comfortable 69-run win over Kings XI Punjab in an IPL match he...

BJP no different from TMC, both suppress democratic protests

CPIM general secretary Surjyakanta Mishra on Thursday said the BJP government at the Centre was no different from the TMC dispensation in West Bengal, as both try and suppress democratic protests by opposition parties. Mishra also said that...

Delhi needs to be prepared for around 15K new COVID cases per day in winter months: NCDC report

Delhi needs to be prepared for about 15,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 per day taking into account the upcoming winter season-related respiratory problems, large influx of patients from outside and festive gatherings, a report drafted by the N...

More French cities set to close bars as COVID-19 infections spike

Frances third-biggest city Lyon will have to close its bars in coming days as its coronavirus infection rates are spiking and its hospital emergency beds are filling up quickly with COVID-19 patients, the health minister said on Thursday. M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020