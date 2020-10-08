Paswan was a popular Dalit leader, says Athawale
Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday condoled the death of his cabinet colleague Ram Vilas Paswan and said the country has lost a popular Dalit leader. The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder died on Thursday in a Delhi hospital at the age of 74. Athawale, a prominent Dalit leader from Maharashtra, said Paswan's death was an irreparable damage to the country.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2020 00:05 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 23:35 IST
Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday condoled the death of his cabinet colleague Ram Vilas Paswan and said the country has lost a popular Dalit leader. The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder died on Thursday in a Delhi hospital at the age of 74.
Athawale, a prominent Dalit leader from Maharashtra, said Paswan's death was an irreparable damage to the country. He was a popular parliamentarian and Dalit leader.
The country has lost a popular leader and it is an irreparable damage to the society and the country, said the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ramdas Athawale
- Ram Vilas Paswan