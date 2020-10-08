Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM assures Afghan leader India's support to peace process in Afghanistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday conveyed to Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah India's commitment towards sustainable peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and welcomed efforts towards a permanent ceasefire in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 23:35 IST
PM assures Afghan leader India's support to peace process in Afghanistan
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday conveyed to Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah India's commitment towards sustainable peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and welcomed efforts towards a permanent ceasefire in the country. Abdullah, accompanied by an Afghan delegation, met Modi and briefed him about the ongoing peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban in Doha.

In response to a tweet by Abdullah, Modi described the talks as "productive". "Happy to have met you my friend, @DrabdullahCE. We had productive talks on various aspects of the strong India-Afghanistan friendship. India will always support our Afghan sisters and brothers in their quest for peace and in meeting their developmental aspirations," Modi tweeted.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a media briefing that the prime minister reaffirmed India's long-term commitment to further deepening the historical ties between India and Afghanistan. He said Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, appreciated India's developmental commitment of USD 3 billion, projects under which are benefiting Afghans across all of its 34 provinces.

"The prime minister reiterated India's commitment towards sustainable peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and welcomed efforts towards a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in Afghanistan," he said. Referring to talks between Abdullah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday, Srivastava said the Afghan peace process and related issues including increased levels of violence in Afghanistan figured in the meeting.

Following the meeting, Abdullah tweeted that Modi assured him of India's continued support for the peace process in Afghanistan. Abdullah arrived here on Tuesday on a five-day visit as part of the efforts to build a regional consensus and support for the Afghan peace process.

"Pleased to meet HE Narendra Modi @narendramodi, the Prime Minister of Republic of #India. In our friendly discussion we took stock of the latest developments on the #AfghanPeaceProcess, the talks in Doha, & India's support for the peace efforts," Abdullah said on Twitter. "HE PM assured me of India's continued support for the peace process, & Afghanistan. I thanked him & the people of India for the invitation, & generous hospitality. I also thanked India for its principled position on the #AfghanPeaceProcess," he said.

The visit of the influential Afghan leader to India comes in the midst of peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha. The Taliban and the Afghan government are holding direct talks to end 19 years of war that has killed tens of thousands of people and ravaged various parts of the country. India has been a major stakeholder in peace and stability of Afghanistan. It has already invested USD two billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the country.

India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled. On September 12, an Indian delegation attended the inaugural ceremony of the intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha while S Jaishankar joined it through video conference. India has been keenly following the evolving political situation after the US signed a peace deal with the Taliban in February. The deal provided for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, effectively drawing curtains to Washington's 18-year war in the country.

The US has lost over 2,400 soldiers in Afghanistan since late 2001. India has also been maintaining that care should be taken to ensure that any such process does not lead to any "ungoverned spaces" where terrorists and their proxies can relocate.

India has been calling upon all sections of the political spectrum in Afghanistan to work together to meet the aspirations of all people in that country including those from the minority community for a prosperous and safe future.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

Blue skies, happy landings always: Rajnath, Shah extend greetings to IAF personnel on 88th Air Force Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

If Biden wins "communist" Kamala will takeover in a month, says Trump

If Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden wins the November 3 US Elections, his running mate Kamala Harris will takeover as president in a months time, President Donald Trump said on Thursday in a blistering attack on his poll rivals. Vi...

Sonia, Rahul, other Congress leaders condole demise of Ram Vilas Paswan

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday described Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan as a towering personality who stood with the cause of social justice and empowerment of the most marginalised. Paswan died at a Delhi hospital on Thursday...

Bairstow, Rashid star in SRH's 69-run win over KXIP

Jonny Bairstow shone with the bat with a 97-run knock before star leg-spinner Rashid Khan snared three wickets in an impressive bowling display to guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to a comfortable 69-run win over Kings XI Punjab in an IPL match he...

BJP no different from TMC, both suppress democratic protests

CPIM general secretary Surjyakanta Mishra on Thursday said the BJP government at the Centre was no different from the TMC dispensation in West Bengal, as both try and suppress democratic protests by opposition parties. Mishra also said that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020