Left Menu
Development News Edition

If Biden wins "communist" Kamala will takeover in a month, says Trump

If Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden wins the November 3 US Elections, his running mate Kamala Harris will takeover as president in a month's time, President Donald Trump said on Thursday in a blistering attack on his poll rivals. Donald Trump won the debate hands down,” Pence said..

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-10-2020 00:20 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 00:17 IST
If Biden wins "communist" Kamala will takeover in a month, says Trump
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@realDonaldTrump)

If Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden wins the November 3 US Elections, his running mate Kamala Harris will takeover as president in a month's time, President Donald Trump said on Thursday in a blistering attack on his poll rivals. Vice President Mike Pence, 61, and Harris, 55, came face-to-face in the vice presidential debate on Wednesday, which saw sparring over Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, jobs, China, racial tensions and climate change. Trump and Biden have separately lauded their deputies.

"I thought that wasn't even a contest last night. She was terrible. I don't think you could get worse. And totally unlikable. She's a Communist. She's left of (Senator) Bernie (Sanders). She's rated left of Bernie by everybody. She's a Communist," Trump told Fox News in an interview on Thursday. "We're going to have a Communist. Look, I sit next to Joe and I looked at Joe. Joe's not lasting two months as president. That's my opinion. He's not going to be lasting two months," Trump said, in his first interview after the vice presidential debate.

The interview, also the first after returning from a military hospital where he was treated for COVID-19, was over phone and lasted nearly an hour. "She is a Communist. She's not a Socialist. She's well beyond a socialist. Take a look at her views. She wants to open up the borders to allow killers and murderers and rapists to pour into our country," Trump said in his sharpest attack against Harris.

Later in a tweet, Trump said if a Republican lied like Biden and Harris do, the "Lame stream media would be calling them out at a level never recorded before." "For one year they called for no fracking and big tax increases. Now they each say opposite. Fake news is working overtime!" Trump tweeted. Addressing a rally in Nevada, a day after the debate, Pence described it as a match-up of two different visions.

"Let me be clear, last night's vice presidential debate was not just a debate between two candidates, I think it was a debate between two visions," he said. "Joe Biden and Kamala Harris want higher taxes, open borders, they want to defund the police, and if you couldn't work it out last night they want to pack the Supreme Court," he claimed.

"A lot of talk this morning on TV about who won the debate. I think when you compare the Biden-Harris agenda with what Donald Trump has done and will continue to do for the country... Donald Trump won the debate hands down," Pence said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

Blue skies, happy landings always: Rajnath, Shah extend greetings to IAF personnel on 88th Air Force Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Mixed Martial Arts-Bellator brings MMA into mainstream with BBC deal, Paris figth card

Mixed martial arts promotion Bellator is continuing its efforts to bring the sport into the mainstream at the Accor Arena in Paris on Saturday with the first major card in France since the sport was legalised and a streaming deal with the B...

Changes in H1B work visa will attract best and brightest minds: US official

The changes to the US H-1B foreign workers visa will help attract the best and the brightest minds from across the world, a top US official said on Thursday. The new interim final rules published on Thursday by the Department of Homeland Se...

FACTBOX-Tennis-Novak Djokovic v Stefanos Tsitsipas

A look at the key facts and records of Serbian Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece before their French Open semi-final on Friday prefix number denotes seeding1-NOVAK DJOKOVIC Age 33ATP ranking 1 Highest 1 Grand Slam titles 17 Au...

Plot to kidnap Michigan governor thwarted; 13 arrested, officials say

Thirteen people, including seven men associated with the Wolverine Watchmen militia group, have been arrested for alleged plots to take the Michigan governor hostage and attack the state capitol building, prosecutors said on Thursday. The g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020