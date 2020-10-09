Left Menu
U.S. President Trump says might hold rally in Florida on Saturday

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he might try to attend a rally on Saturday night, probably in Florida, less than a week after he returned to White House after being hospitalized because of the coronavirus. In a phone interview with Fox News after his physician said it was safe for him to return to public engagements on Saturday, Trump said he was feeling "so good" and that he would be keen to get back to campaigning.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 07:41 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 07:41 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he might try to attend a rally on Saturday night, probably in Florida, less than a week after he returned to White House after being hospitalized because of the coronavirus.

In a phone interview with Fox News after his physician said it was safe for him to return to public engagements on Saturday, Trump said he was feeling "so good" and that he would be keen to get back to campaigning. "I think I'm going to try doing a rally on Saturday night, if we have enough time to put it together, but we want to do a rally... probably in Florida on Saturday night, might come back and do one in Pennsylvania in the following night," he said.

He also said he would probably get a COVID-19 test on Friday. Trump was hospitalized on last Friday after he announced he had contracted the coronavirus. He returned to the White House on Monday. Confined to the White House with the illness that he has sought to play down, Trump has been itching to return to the campaign trail, as he trails Democratic candidate Joe Biden in national polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

