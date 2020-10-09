Left Menu
Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM on wind turbines suggestion, BJP hits back

He mocks PM Narendra Modi's ideas when the CEO of the world's leading company endorses them.” He also tagged a news report with his tweet that says wind turbine creates water from thin air. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also attacked Gandhi through a tweet, saying, "Rahul ji tomorrow morning please get up at night and read the two scientific papers that I have attached herewith.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his suggestion that wind turbines can be used to generate clean drinking water, oxygen and energy, evoking sharp reactions from BJP leaders who said the Opposition MP needs to read scientific papers. "The real danger to India isn't that our PM doesn't understand. It's the fact that nobody around him has the guts to tell him," Gandhi said on Twitter, posting a video clip of the prime minister's interaction with a CEO of a wind energy company.

The prime minister is heard suggesting the CEO make use of wind turbines to produce not just energy but also oxygen and clean drinking water from thin air. Hitting back at Gandhi, Union minister Piyush Goyal said, "Nobody around Rahul Gandhi has the guts to tell him that he doesn't understand. He mocks PM Narendra Modi's ideas when the CEO of the world's leading company endorses them." He also tagged a news report with his tweet that says wind turbine creates water from thin air.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also attacked Gandhi through a tweet, saying, "Rahul ji tomorrow morning please get up at night and read the two scientific papers that I have attached herewith. Though I'm sure you won't understand the complexity of the subject..." He also attached two news reports one of which said wind turbines create water from thin air, while the other was headlined wind turbine makes 1,000 litres of clean water a day in the desert. The BJP's head of social media department Amit Malviya also attacked Gandhi.

"There is no cure for ignorance and entitlement. Entitled brat Rahul thinks everyone around the world is as clueless as he is... He mocks PM's ideas when CEO of world's leading wind energy company terms them inspirational! Watch the last bit of the video he himself has posted...," Malviya said in a tweet. Gandhi has often attacked the prime minister for his remarks and suggestions.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences said the idea of using wind turbines to generate water from moisture in air and separating oxygen from air are technically feasible. The ministry said it will take up this challenge for a larger societal benefit. It is likely to be taken up by the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), an MoES institute in Chennai. "Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ideas on using the Wind Turbines in generating water from moisture in air for coastal areas and separating oxygen from air are technically feasible. For larger societal benefit, this challenge will be taken up by @moesgoi, @MoesNiot @PrinSciAdvGoI.," the MoES tweeted.

