Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belarus' leader claims he saved opposition challenger's life

Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet nation with an iron fist for 26 years, alleged that unidentified members of the opposition had been plotting to kill Tsikhanouskaya to stir up protests. Tsikhanouskaya's spokeswoman, Anna Krasulina, rejected Lukashenko's claims, saying that she was pressured by the authorities to leave the country.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 09-10-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 22:30 IST
Belarus' leader claims he saved opposition challenger's life

Belarus' authoritarian president, whose re-election has triggered two months of protests, maintained Friday that he saved his main opponent's life by getting her out of the country — a claim rejected by her spokeswoman. Alexander Lukashenko asserted that Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who ran against him in the Aug. 9 election, left of her own free will for Lithuania a day after the vote. Her supporters say Lukashenko's regime forced Tsikhanouskaya out.

“I gave orders and we drove her to Lithuania, at her request, to join her children there,” Lukashenko said, adding that Belarusian authorities also gave her $15,000 in cash. Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet nation with an iron fist for 26 years, alleged that unidentified members of the opposition had been plotting to kill Tsikhanouskaya to stir up protests.

Tsikhanouskaya's spokeswoman, Anna Krasulina, rejected Lukashenko's claims, saying that she was pressured by the authorities to leave the country. “Now Lukashenko obviously regrets that he didn't put Tsikhanouskaya in prison, and he's trying to take revenge for her successful activities both inside the country and in the international arena,” she said.

Tsikhanouskaya, a 37-year-old former English teacher without any political experience, joined the race after authorities jailed her husband who was hoping to run for president. She mounted an energetic campaign, tapping on public frustration with Lukashenko's authoritarian rule, his cavalier response to the coronavirus pandemic and the deteriorating economy. Lukashenko's landslide re-election was widely seen as rigged, and triggered massive protests. A violent crackdown on peaceful demonstrators in the first days after the vote, in which thousands were arrested and hundreds were beaten by police, provoked international outrage and helped swell protesters' ranks.

The European Union and the United States said the election was neither free nor fair. They have slapped scores of Belarusian officials with sanctions for their role in the alleged vote-rigging and the crackdown on protests, but didn't target Lukashenko himself. The government has sought to stifle protests by detaining hundreds of demonstrators, prosecuting some top activists and forcing others to leave the country. However, massive demonstrations have continued, reaching their peak numbers on Sundays when up to 100,000 flood the streets of the Belarusian capital, Minsk.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 patient jumps off from Medical Super Specialty Hospital in Jabalpur, dies

A COVID patient allegedly jumped off from the second floor of Medical Super-Specialty Hospital and died in Jabalpur on Friday.The COVID-19 patient attempted to jump on Thursday evening and Friday morning as well but he was stopped by the me...

Iranian diplomat warned of retaliation over Belgian bomb plot trial -document

An Iranian diplomat charged in Belgium with planning to bomb a meeting of an exiled Iranian opposition group in France warned authorities of possible retaliation by unidentified groups if he is found guilty, according to a police document.B...

The World Food Programme: a three-year experiment that became indispensable

Whilst the COVID-19 pandemic has put an extra strain on the most vulnerable populations in the world, war and armed conflict remain the greatest enemies faced by the World Food Programme people living in conflict-affected countries are thre...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow track second straight weekly gain on stimulus optimism

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Friday, setting up the SP 500 and the Dow for their second straight weekly gain on hopes of more federal fiscal aid and growing expectations of a Democratic victory in next months presidential election.U.S....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020