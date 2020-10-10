Trump's 'reckless' personal conduct after COVID-19 infection 'unconscionable': Biden

Donald Trump's "reckless" personal conduct since his COVID-19 diagnosis is "unconscionable", Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has said, asserting that the last thing the US needs is a president who ignores Americans and looks down upon them. Trump, 74, and First Lady Melania tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The president was taken to a military hospital for treatment. After spending four days there, he came back to the White House on Monday. White House physician Dr Sean Conley said on Thursday that the president was "safe" to return to public life on Saturday.

Addressing a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Biden said that the country deserved a president who understood what people were going through. "Who sees you where you are and where you want to be. The last thing you need is a president who ignores you, looks down upon you, who just doesn't understand who in God's name we are. That's President Trump," he said.

"His reckless personal conduct since his diagnosis and the destabilising effect it is having on our government is unconscionable. He didn’t take the necessary precautions to protect himself or others. The longer Donald Trump is president, the more reckless he gets,” Biden said. He alleged that because of Trump’s negligence, the unemployment rate had gone up.

"President Trump will be the first president in modern history since Hoover to leave the office with fewer jobs than he had when he came into office. Here in Nevada, after seeing over 200,000 jobs created in the last seven years of the Obama-Biden administration, Nevada has actually seen jobs go down under the Trump presidency,” he said. "He is leaving us with what he says it's a V-shaped recession, it's a K-shaped recession where those at the top keep going up and the middle class and everyone else keeps going down getting worse. It means the central workers who sacrifice to keep us going through this pandemic are being left behind by the most unequal recovery in modern history," Biden said.

In Arizona, a day earlier, Democratic vice-presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris said that Trump's refusal to contain coronavirus was wreaked havoc on the economy. "While this president of course didn't bring the virus to our shores, his reckless disregard for human life and for the well-being of the American people has allowed it to spread the way we have seen and the casualties have been enormous. And so let's not make any mistake," Harris said.

On the other hand, the Trump Campaign alleged that Biden was an empty vessel for the radical left, and Harris, one of the most liberal Senators in Congress, has taken control of his candidacy. While President Trump stands for law and order, economic opportunity, and a strong military, Biden proposes socialist policies like his version of the Green New Deal and a USD 4 trillion tax hike, it said.

"As we all saw in the vice presidential debate, Kamala Harris is a radical leftist who wants to pack the Supreme Court, implement the Green New Deal, and repeal the Trump tax cuts," said Lara Trump, Trump 2020 Senior Advisor. "Only President Trump will defend the American Dream from socialist Democrats and uphold the values that make America great," she said.