Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP targets Raj govt over ‘rise’ in crimes against women

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Saturday targeted the Congress government over the "rising" incidents of rape and crime against women in the state and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 10-10-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 20:18 IST
BJP targets Raj govt over ‘rise’ in crimes against women
"The way the incidents of rape and crime against women have been rising in Rajasthan under Ashok Gehlot's rule is unfortunate and horrendous," Poonia said. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Saturday targeted the Congress government over the "rising" incidents of rape and crime against women in the state and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The crime rate has gone up alarmingly in the last 20 months in Rajasthan and Gehlot, who also holds the charge of the home ministry, has no right to continue on his seat, he said.

"The way the incidents of rape and crime against women have been rising in Rajasthan under Ashok Gehlot's rule is unfortunate and horrendous," Poonia said. The BJP leader was speaking to reporters during a one-day visit to the district. Earlier, he visited the house of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to offer condoles on the demise of his father Shrikrishna Birla.

"At least 4,35,000 cases, including 3,05,000 cases under sections of IPC, were lodged in the state in the last 20 months. "Over 10 per cent of them were heinous crimes, and crimes against women shot up 14.8 per cent," Punia said. "The government has lost the trust of the people. Gehlot has failed to ensure the safety of the daughters of the state and has proved to be a bad father," he said.

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

Sherlock Holmes 3 cast revealed, third movie to bring back lead actors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-England's Sancho, Abraham to return for Belgium match

England winger Jadon Sancho and striker Tammy Abraham will return for Sundays Nations League game against Belgium after missing the friendly against Wales due to a breach of COVID-19 regulations, manager Gareth Southgate said on Saturday. S...

Delhi Police busts narcotic drug cartel, arrests two persons

Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Saturday busted an inter-state narcotic drugs cartel and arrested two persons in connection with the case.Police said that it has also seized five kilograms of heroin valued at more than Rs 20 crore. ANI...

Cong releases list of star campaigners for Bihar polls

The Congress on Saturday released a list of 30-star campaigners for the first phase of Bihar assembly polls on October 28, with party president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh leading them. Sources said S...

Delhi records 48 more COVID-19 deaths, taking toll to 5,740; infection tally 3.06 lakh

The national capital recorded 48 more COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday, taking the death toll to 5,740, while 2,866 fresh cases took the infection tally to over 3.06 lakh, authorities said.&#160; On September 29 as well, 48 fatalities were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020