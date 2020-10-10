Left Menu
Development News Edition

Row over seizure of unaccounted money in presence of Cong MLA, ruling CPI-M demands resignation

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the allegations were serious and a probe will be conducted if any complaint in this regard was made. The Income Tax department had on Thursday reportedly seized black money worth Rs 40-50 lakh from Kochi and there were reports that the local MLA, a senior Congress leader, P T Thomas, who was present allegedly for the transaction, left just before the sleuths reached the location.

PTI | Thiruvan | Updated: 10-10-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 20:52 IST
Row over seizure of unaccounted money in presence of Cong MLA, ruling CPI-M demands resignation

A row has erupted in Kerala over the recent seizure of unaccounted money from a house in Kochi by Income Tax sleuths in the alleged presence of a Congress MLA during a raid following which the ruling Left has demanded the legislator's resignation. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the allegations were serious and a probe will be conducted if any complaint in this regard was made.

The Income Tax department had on Thursday reportedly seized black money worth Rs 40-50 lakh from Kochi and there were reports that the local MLA, a senior Congress leader, P T Thomas, who was present allegedly for the transaction, left just before the sleuths reached the location. The CPI(M) and its youth wing, DYFI, have alleged that Thomas, was present for the illegal transaction during a land deal and sought his resignation.

"The allegations levelled against the MLA in the matter are of serious nature.A probe will be conducted if any complaint is made in this regard," Vijayan told the media. Thomas has, however, rejected the allegations levelled against him, saying he had no role in the "illegal transaction" and that he had reached the residence of his former driver to settle a land deal after his assistance was sought in the matter.

"When I was about toleave the house after mediating the land deal, four to five people reached the house and introduced themselves as officials from the Income Tax department. Later I came to know through TV channels that a raid had happened and around Rs 50 lakh was seized," Thomas told the media on Friday.

The CPI(M) in a statement sought the resignation of the MLA, "who interferred in an act which is a crime." "The decision to hand over the fund as currency notes was taken after the MLA's interference despite the demand by the landowner and the branch secretary of the CPI(M) to make the transaction through the bank," CPI(M) said. The Left party alleged that the deal resulted in loss to the state exchequer due to "registration fraud".

The CPI(M) also alleged that the MLA was complicit in the offence where the agreement shows that the amount will be handed over through a bank account but a bag full of cash was given instead. Meanwhile, the DYFI alleged that an MLA, taking part in such a deal, which affects the economy of the country, was a serious matter.

"Another UDF MLA A Kammaruddin, is also facing over 50 police cases for cheating fraud worth crores.The UDF MLAs have become the part of black money gang. Thomas does not have the moral right to remain as a legislator.He must resign and a proper investigation should be conducted in the matter," DYFI said in a statement.

A socialactivist has approachedthe Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax department seeking to probe the MLA's financial dealings.PTI RRT BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

Sherlock Holmes 3 cast revealed, third movie to bring back lead actors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-England's Sancho, Abraham to return for Belgium match

England winger Jadon Sancho and striker Tammy Abraham will return for Sundays Nations League game against Belgium after missing the friendly against Wales due to a breach of COVID-19 regulations, manager Gareth Southgate said on Saturday. S...

Delhi Police busts narcotic drug cartel, arrests two persons

Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Saturday busted an inter-state narcotic drugs cartel and arrested two persons in connection with the case.Police said that it has also seized five kilograms of heroin valued at more than Rs 20 crore. ANI...

Cong releases list of star campaigners for Bihar polls

The Congress on Saturday released a list of 30-star campaigners for the first phase of Bihar assembly polls on October 28, with party president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh leading them. Sources said S...

Delhi records 48 more COVID-19 deaths, taking toll to 5,740; infection tally 3.06 lakh

The national capital recorded 48 more COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday, taking the death toll to 5,740, while 2,866 fresh cases took the infection tally to over 3.06 lakh, authorities said.&#160; On September 29 as well, 48 fatalities were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020