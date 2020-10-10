Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sikh groups take out rallies against police assaulting a

The controversy over West Bengal police allegedly assaulting a Sikh and pulling his turban during a BJP rally in Howrah two days back refused to die, with members of Sikh community staging protest against the incident Saturday and the opposition BJP accusing the TMC government of hurting their religious sentiments.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-10-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 22:45 IST
Sikh groups take out rallies against police assaulting a

The controversy over West Bengal police allegedly assaulting a Sikh and pulling his turban during a BJP rally in Howrah two days back refused to die, with members of Sikh community staging protest against the incident Saturday and the opposition BJP accusing the TMC government of hurting their religious sentiments. The Trinamool Congress trashed the allegations as "baseless" and "an attempt to communalise the matter".

The opposition Congress slammed the BJP for "shedding crocodile tears" for the Sikh community. It also also criticised the state police for not being patient and trained enough to tackle such demonstrations.

A controversy erupted on Thursday over the police allegedly assaulting a Sikh and pulling his turban during a BJP rally in Howrah. The police argued the man was carrying a firearm and that his headgear "had fallen off automatically in the scuffle that ensued".

The BJP, whose protest march to the state secretariat Nabanna on October 8 witnessed clashes with police, accused the Trinamool Congress government of hurting the sentiments of Sikhs. The man was identified as 43-year-old Balwinder Singh, a resident of Bhatinda in Punjab.

Singh, a former soldier of the Indian Army, currently works as a private security officer hired by a BJP leader, the party leadership claimed. According to the police, a loaded pistol was recovered from him. The licence of the gun is valid till January next year.

Members of the Sikh community took out a protest rally in the city condemning the incident. The protestors shouted slogans in Bengali on Friday night demanding an explanation from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about the October 8 incident.

"CM Mamata Banerjee, please explain why the turban of a Sikh has been pulled by your police. You should explain or leave the chair," the rallyists chanted on Central Avenue near Esplanade Crossing. The opposition BJP came down heavily on the TMC government over the issue.

"By pulling the turban of Balwinder Singh Ji, Bengal police and the TMC has insulted all the Sikhs of the country. Is there no respect for the religious sentiments of anyone except a particular community in Bengal? "We condemn this attack on Sikh community," BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

The TMC on its part dubbed the allegations as "baseless" and said accused the BJP of "trying to communalise the issue". "If someone has done wrong, the law will take its course. What has it to do with his religion? The BJP is trying to communalise the issue to divert attention," senior BJP leader and state minister Firhad Hakim said.

Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said it is hard to believe that police deliberately insulted Singh and said,"the land of Bengal always has respected Sikh community". "The BJP is trying to communalise the issue. This is the same land where Sikhs have never been attacked. I don't think that the attack was deliberate. But, at the same time, I feel the West Bengal police personnel are not properly trained to tackle such demonstrations.

"And regarding a loaded pistol being recovered, the TMC and its leaders who have a huge cache of arms should be the last person to talk about it," Chowdhury, who is also Bengal Congress president, told PTI. As visuals of the incident went viral triggering a political row, the West Bengal police tweeted Friday, "The concerned person was carrying firearms in yesterday's protest.

The Pagri had fallen off automatically in the scuffle that ensued, without any attempt to do so by our officer. It is never our intention to hurt the sentiments of any community." Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday expressed shock at the "humiliating treatment" meted out to a Sikh and urged his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee to take strict action "against the concerned cop for hurting the Sikh religious sentiments"..

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

Sherlock Holmes 3 cast revealed, third movie to bring back lead actors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Pradhan seeks Centre's intervention to repeal Odisha University Bill

Dubbing the Odisha University Amendment Bill as draconian and regressive, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has once again sought the Centres intervention to repeal it to ensure autonomy of higher education institutes in the state. The Bill...

Benefits, risks of treating appendicitis with antibiotics instead of surgery

According to a new study, the results from a clinical trial shed light on when antibiotics instead of surgery might be the better choice for treating appendicitis in some patients. The study was carried by researchers with The University of...

Two ADG-rank IPS officers transferred in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday night transferred two IPS officers of the additional director general of police ADG- rank, an official saidADG establishment Piyush Anand and ADG Railway Sanjay Singhal will be swapping postsThe seni...

4-year-old Hyderabad girl adopts 5 birds at Nehru Zoological Park

A 4-year-old girl hailing from Hyderabad, adopted five small birds at Nehru Zoological Park here on Saturday for a period of three months. Yaksha Pediredlas father said that his daughter liked the birds in the zoo park during their visit to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020