Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden says 'chicanery' at polls is the only way he could lose U.S. election

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2020 05:24 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 05:24 IST
Biden says 'chicanery' at polls is the only way he could lose U.S. election

Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Saturday "the only way" he could lose to President Donald Trump was through "chicanery," before clarifying that he will accept the election result.

Biden encouraged potential voters at a campaign stop in the must-win battleground of Pennsylvania, telling them "make sure to vote because the only way we lose this is by the chicanery going on relative to polling places." Biden referenced what he said were attempts by Trump to discourage voting, including casting doubt on the security of mail-in ballots and the encouragement of potentially intimidating Republican poll observers.

When asked directly, Trump has repeatedly avoided confirming that he would accept the result of the election. Before leaving the state, Biden told reporters his comments were "taken a little out of context" and added that "I'm going to accept the outcome of this election, period."

Biden has previously said that his single greatest concern was Trump trying to "steal" the victory. His campaign has recruited hundreds of lawyers and volunteers to prevent Election Day chaos. Trump's campaign has accused Biden of lying and stoking fear.

Election experts have been on edge about the process, given chaos and legal challenges during primary elections held amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

Oppo A73 5G renders and key specs leaked; tipped to have Dimensity 720 SoC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Mainland China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases vs 15 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 21 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Oct. 10, up from 15 a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Sunday. All the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overse...

White House virus aid offer is panned by Pelosi, Senate GOP

A new White House coronavirus aid offer got bad reviews from both ends of the political spectrum on Saturday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., rejected the most generous Trump administration plan to date as one step forward, two steps ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Saints WR Thomas ankle questionable vs. ChargersNew Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas followed up three days of limited practices by being listed as questionable for Monda...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Climate activist Greta Thunberg shows support for Biden in rare political tweetTeen climate-change fighter Greta Thunberg on Saturday showed support for Democrat Joe Biden, urging voters ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020