Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand PM encourages supporters to vote in election

Ardern was thronged by supporters during her visit Saturday to a market in the heavily Polynesian south Auckland suburb of Otara. Her Labour Party has governed since the 2017 general election, when it was able to forge a narrow majority in New Zealand's 120-seat Parliament in a coalition with the left-wing Greens and right-wing New Zealand First parties.

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 11-10-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 16:40 IST
New Zealand PM encourages supporters to vote in election
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has visited supporters in an area that is especially popular with her Labour Party, encouraging them to vote in the October 17 general election. Ardern was thronged by supporters during her visit Saturday to a market in the heavily Polynesian south Auckland suburb of Otara.

Her Labour Party has governed since the 2017 general election, when it was able to forge a narrow majority in New Zealand's 120-seat Parliament in a coalition with the left-wing Greens and right-wing New Zealand First parties. Recent polls show a more comfortable result this year, with the Labour Party leading the National Party, led by 61-year-old conservative Judith Collins, by as many as 13 points.

Ardern's visit to Otara was an effort to get out the vote in an electorate in which Labour out-polls National by around four votes to one. "We're seeing really high turnout at the moment for advance voting," said Ardern, who cast her vote in her Auckland district on October 3, two weeks ahead of the official polling day. "We want to make sure everyone uses their voice until election day." Voters have four choices to make this year. They are picking a candidate to represent their electorate and choosing which party to give their "party vote." Seats in Parliament are allocated on the basis of seats won and the percentage of the vote won by each party.

Voters also face two referendums. They will vote on the decriminalization of cannabis and on the legalization of "assisted dying" in limited cases.

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish to hit campaign trail in Bihar with virtual rallies on Monday

Bihar Chief Minister and JDU president Nitish Kumar will hit the campaign trail from Monday, when he will address people of several assembly segments, spread across half a dozen districts that go to polls in the first phase of elections, a ...

Scoreboard of IPL match between SRH and RR

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals here on SundaySunrisers Hyderabad Innings David Warner b Archer 48 Jonny Bairstow c Samson b Kartik Tyagi 16 Manish Pandey c Tewatia b Unadkat 54...

Lebanon orders lockdown for 169 towns, villages

Lebanons Interior Ministry has ordered a lockdown in 169 villages and towns as well as ordering all nightclubs and pubs to close around the country amid a sharp increase of coronavirus cases. The Ministry said Sunday that the lockdown will ...

Depression over Bay of Bengal to intensify, cross AP coast

A depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify further and cross the north Andhra Pradesh coast on Monday and heavy rains have been forecast in isolated places over coastal parts of the state, Telangana and North interior Karnatak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020