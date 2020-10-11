BJP delegation meets West Bengal Governor over councillor's murder, demands CBI enquiry

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation of Mukul Roy, Jayprakash Majumdar and Sabyasachi Dutta, submitted a memorandum to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday, demanding CBI probe into the murder of party councillor Manish Shukla. Shukla was shot dead in front of Titagarh police station in North 24 Parganas district on October 4.

"BJP delegation led by National Vice President Mukul Roy @MukulR_Official demanded CBI investigation in the politically targeted killing of Manish Shukla," the West Bengal Governor later tweeted. The BJP leaders alleged that the state's Criminal Investigation Department was trying to falsely implicate his opponents in the party itself, thus making it a case of factional feud.

"The delegation alleged CID @MamataOfficial was misdirecting investigation to falsely implicate political opponents in (the) BJP," Governor Dhankhar further tweeted. (ANI)