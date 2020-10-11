Left Menu
Development News Edition

Graham, Harris share spotlight as Barrett hearings begin

Senate Republicans are vowing a quick confirmation for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, as the party — undeterred by coronavirus infections or other distractions — rushes to put conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett on the high court before the Nov. 3 election.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-10-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 18:45 IST
Graham, Harris share spotlight as Barrett hearings begin

Senate Republicans are vowing a quick confirmation for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, as the party — undeterred by coronavirus infections or other distractions — rushes to put conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett on the high court before the Nov. 3 election. The process starts Monday with hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The hearings are likely to be a hybrid of in-person questioning and some participation via video after three GOP senators — including two on the committee — contracted the virus. The GOP-led panel has held more than 20 hearings during the pandemic as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell continues his drive to confirm conservative judges.

The hearings have all had a combination of in-person and remote questioning. Some outside groups have pushed for Democratic senators to boycott the Barrett hearings to protest the accelerated confirmation process and remind voters of Republicans' refusal to consider President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee in 2016, but those pleas were ignored.

Still, some Democrats have refused to meet with Barrett and the hearings are likely to be contentious, although not as explosive as hearings two years ago to consider Brett Kavanaugh, who was confirmed. Unable to block Trump's pick on their own, Democrats argue that Barrett's confirmation would threaten protections of the Affordable Care Act — a focus that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has embraced and many Democrats see as a winning message.

The court will hear a case challenging the constitutionality of Obama's health care law just after the election, adding to the urgency of the issue..

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Cong leader Rajni Patil lends support to demands of Kashmiri Pandits

Congress in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Rajni Patil on Sunday visited migrant Kashmiri Pandits here and said she would take up their demands in and outside the Parliament. She extended her support to the various demands of the community, es...

Two BJP legislators in K'taka test positive for COVID-19

Karnataka BJP legislators N Ravikumar and Raghupathi Bhat have tested positive for COVID- 19. While Ravikumar is the member of state legislative council MLC and Karnataka BJP General Secretary, Bhat represents the Udupi Assembly constituenc...

Virus imperils AA co-founder's birthplace, a virtual shrine

The shrinelike birthplace of one of the two Vermont natives who founded Alcoholics Anonymous is in danger of closing, another victim of the restrictions made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic. The shutdown from March until midsummer mea...

Nigeria's head of police dissolves controversial Special Anti-Robbery Squad

The head of Nigerias police dissolved its Special Anti-Robbery Squad with immediate effect on Sunday, a police statement said, prompted by days of protests across the country against alleged brutality by the controversial unit. The protests...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020