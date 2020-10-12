Cong spokesperson Kushboo quits party, says she was 'suppressed'

Congress national spokesperson Kushboo Sundar on Monday resigned from the primary membership of the party protesting against what shecalled some leaders 'dictating terms' and 'suppressing' her. The party, meanwhile, announced in Delhi that Sundar was removed from her post of All India Congress Committee spokesperson with "immediateeffect." Sundar, a popular Tamil actor, who was with the DMK before joining the national party in 2014 sent her resignation letter to Congress top leader Sonia Gandhi.

"Few elements seated at higher level within the party, people who have no connectivity with the ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms and people like me who wanted to work for the party sincerely are being pushed and suppressed," she said. Her resignationletter was made available to media outlets amid a buzz that she was all set to join the BJP.

AICC Secretary In Charge of Communications, Pranav Jha in a statement said: "Kushboo Sundar is hereby dropped as AICC spokesperson with immediate effect." After a long and thorough "thought process" over a period of time, the actor said she decided to end her association with the Congress party.PTI VGNSS PTI PTI.