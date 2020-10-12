Left Menu
Development News Edition

52,000 voters opt for postal ballot in Ph 1 of Bihar polls: EC

More than 52,000 voters, who are either senior citizens above 80 years of age or are people with disabilities, have opted for postal ballot in the first phase of Bihar elections to be held on October 28, the Election Commission said on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 16:19 IST
52,000 voters opt for postal ballot in Ph 1 of Bihar polls: EC

More than 52,000 voters, who are either senior citizens above 80 years of age or are people with disabilities, have opted for postal ballot in the first phase of Bihar elections to be held on October 28, the Election Commission said on Monday. Booth Level Officers (BLO) in 71 constituencies spread across 16 districts of the state had approached over four lakh voters of the two categories. More than fifty two thousand such electors have opted to vote through postal ballots in phase one of polls, the EC said in a statement. The remaining electors have preferred to visit the polling booth to cast vote. Those who have opted for the facility would be provided postal ballots on a pre-informed date by the concerned returning officers with proper security and videography arrangements to ensure secrecy, safety, and transparency in the process.  In subsequent two phases of elections in Bihar and in by-elections in other states, the exercise will continue so that the electoral process becomes more accessible, inclusive and safe for these categories of voters against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the poll panel said. Bypolls are to held on November 3 and November 7. BLOs will visit homes of approximately 12 lakh such electors in Bihar in the next two phases of elections to help them exercise the postal ballot option. An official explained that this postal ballot facility is different from the one extended to service voters. Here, those willing to use the facility have to fill up a form. Officials then carry the ballot to the residence of such voters and videograph the voting to ensure transparency.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Maha ACB arrests Palghar ZP staff for bribery

A junior assistant with PalgharZilla Parishad was arrested on Monday for allegedly demandingand accepting a bribe from a contractor, an ACB official saidA case under Prevention of Corruption Act has beenregistered against Prakash Pagi 46 af...

Britannia steps up investment in Tamil Nadu to Rs 550 cr

Food company Britannia Industries on Monday announced stepping up its investment in Tamil Nadu to Rs 550 crore. To cater to the growing demand of its products, Britannia Industries has enhanced the investment plans from earlier Rs 300 crore...

Goa to provide 5,000 home isolation kits to COVID-19 patients

The Goa government would distribute 5,000 home isolation kits consisting of masks, medicines and other essential items to COVID-19 patients in a week, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday. He said in a statement that each kit...

SC adjourns for 4 weeks plea seeking release of Kerala journalist arrested in Hathras

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned for four weeks the hearing on a habeus corpus plea seeking the release of Kerala journalist Sidhique Kappan, who was arrested at the toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh, which on his way to Hathras. A bench of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020