Siddaramaiah urges Bengaluru civic body not to increase property tax

Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday urged the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) not to increase the property tax and demanded CM BS Yediyurappa's intervention in the matter. Quoting reports from newspapers, which stated that the BBMP is planning a 15 to 30 percent hike in property taxes, Siddaramaiah said the move would be disastrous for the city's development.

"Proposal by BBMP to increase property tax, if implemented, shall be disastrous for the development of the city. People are already under huge financial distress to pay property taxes even at existing rates. CM of Karnataka should consider reducing the tax instead of increasing it," he said through a tweet. The former CM went on to state that the hike would lead to an increase in rents, which would impact businesses, and the poor and middle-class segments would even find it difficult to pay their house rents.

"Increase in property tax will result in an increase in rents. Businesses will find it difficult to run with increased costs. Housing rentals will reduce affordability for poor and middle-income people. CM of Karnataka should stand with the people during these difficult times," he said.